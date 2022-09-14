A year after a return to the state playoff bracket, Aspen High School’s varsity hockey program is most likely being put on hold.
After graduating 11 seniors and seeing the overall experience level of the team drop dramatically, the Skiers plan to demote its hockey team to junior varsity, with the option for athletes to try out for rival Glenwood Springs’ varsity program for the upcoming season, pending one final informational session between AHS Principal Sarah Strassburger and prospective student athletes. By Colorado High School Activities Association bylaws, Aspen will not be able to reconsider a varsity team for the next two seasons.
“We understand we have juniors and seniors who want to play at the varsity level, and I’m not going to hold them back,” Aspen High School Athletic Director John Castrese said. “It’s been a very tough decision.”
The Skiers saw a bounceback campaign in 2021-22, making the state playoffs after going 3-9 in 2020-21, advancing out of the first round for the first time since 2017-18. But after a core of 11 seniors graduated, enough administration, players and parents felt that the program had taken a big enough step back to remove the 2007 state champion from varsity competition.
The school’s staff met with interested players and parents Tuesday night to explain the decision, falling just short of finalizing the plan after questions of how information was disseminated to students. Clarification was sought on whether students could play both varsity at Glenwood and junior varsity at Aspen, though AHS administration does not expect that to be an issue. Strassburger asked Castrese to seek a decision extension from CHSAA, who had already given AHS a deadline of Tuesday.
“We just need to be able to field a hockey team, that’s the big issue,” Strassburger said.
There were three other options being explored — either staying in varsity, moving to junior varsity and keeping all players in Aspen or thirdly moving all players, varsity and junior varsity, to the Glenwood Springs program.
AHS and parents/players, plus other stakeholders such as Aspen Junior Hockey — the primary feeder of players into the Skiers’ roster — met on Sept. 6 to initially discuss “how to sustain the hockey program this season,” according to a post on Facebook. From there, a survey was given out asking for feedback on how to proceed.
Castrese said that 16 students responded to the survey. He said 56% wanted to play varsity level, 38% wanted to play JV, and 60% want to play JV with the option of playing at Glenwood Springs. No student wanted to play at Glenwood Springs at both levels.
Castrese estimated that about 15 students showed interest in playing this year, down from the more than 20 last year. Players and parents at the meeting commented that many talented players have left to play at boarding schools or clubs.
The new alignment will have Glenwood Springs sourcing players from across the entire valley. It previously also included Grand Junction. Though being unable to wear his school’s name in his senior year, Ryder Rondeau said the prospect of how competitive Glenwood could be is enticing.
“I’d definitely rather play at Aspen and have a varsity team, but it wouldn’t be competitive, and that’s the main thing with me,” Rondeau said. “I’d rather be on a competitive team, that’s why I’d try out for Glenwood. I’d also play at Aspen on JV as well.”
It would be against CHSAA rules for a Roaring Fork School District school like Basalt High to play with out-of-district Aspen because there is an in-district option, regardless of geographic proximity, Glenwood Springs High Athletic Director Craig Denney said.
Prior to Glenwood Springs getting a varsity team in 2018, their players traveled to Aspen to play, Denney said. Now, Demons and Skiers will play together once again.
“It’s a tough spot, Aspen is in right now,” Denney said. “We’re happy to help in any way we can. It will be different for sure, but it’s about kids playing.”
Denney saw a similar situation when he coached Glenwood football, watching the program see numbers fall to a point that warranted dropping to junior varsity. It’s already become similar territory for the second-year Aspen AD Castrese as well, having watched the second of two seasons of Skiers girls basketball play junior varsity only, preparing for a return to varsity this winter season.
Castrese said that, as far as he is aware, the basketball team did not send varsity players to other programs — all players were on the junior varsity squad.
Sending varsity players to a different school poses a unique challenge to the rebuilding process: The foundation of your rebuild, especially upperclassmen, will not see the fruits of that labor pay off for their own school. In turn, Aspen’s younger players won’t see the varsity-level talent within their own roster. Castrese, however, is not worried about the prospect of sending players to Glenwood Springs slowing the rebuilding process.
“I believe in the kids to show that they want to get back to that level,” Castrese said. “I think they want to put their heart and soul into the revitalization of our hockey program.”
In Tuesday’s meeting, parents and players said that Aspen Junior Hockey has expressed it has large numbers in its seventh and eighth grade ranks, giving optimism to the idea that the program could be restored to a competitive level in the near future.
The change also impacts non-player personnel — the school has yet to name a replacement for Keith Howie, who led the team for two seasons. Castrese said that there are interested candidates but the hiring process was put on hold until the path of the program was finalized.
Schedules have not yet been released for winter sports, but CHSAA guidance shows that varsity hockey competition can begin on Nov. 28.