Students from Aspen High School are spreading their wings and showing off their creative works beyond classroom doors.
The Aspen School District recently announced that six AHS art students won awards in the 2022 Colorado Art Region of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The winners — Mia Iacono, Finn Johnson, Hannah Popish, Wilder Rothberg, Maya Shindel and Sonya Tralins — are a mix of juniors and seniors and have cultivated skills in different areas of the school’s art department.
Recognized for their individual artistries across the categories of Photography, Ceramics, Comic Art, Digital Art and Mixed Media, the talented group brought home one Gold Key, three Silver Keys and three Honorable Mentions.
Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Competition is known to be the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious awards program for creative teens. For nearly a century, the Scholastic Awards have celebrated talent and creativity of youth throughout the country with a noteworthy roster of past winners — Andy Warhol, Joyce Carol Oates, Robert Redford and Sylvia Plath are among the many cultural icons enlisted as alumni.
Each year, students in grades 7-12 can submit their work within 28 different categories of art and writing for the chance to be recognized on a regional and national level.
AHS visual art teacher Stephanie Nixon said that across the state of Colorado, there were over 3,000 entries for this year’s regional Scholastic Awards and around 50 entries from AHS students. The AHS art department has had students participate in the annual competition off and on for the past decade.
“We try to give students as many opportunities as they can to show their work outside of the building,” Nixon said. “This competition gives kids that experience and exposure, and it’s also a good experience for the kids who submitted and didn’t get awarded to understand how art is subjective; whether it’s in a competition, museum, an art center or in the classroom, it gets looked at differently by different audiences.”
Maya Shindel, a senior who was awarded Honorable Mention for her photography series “Humanity,” expressed gratitude to Nixon for encouraging her to submit to the prestigious program.
“I’ve been doing photography since I was younger, and it’s always been really important to how I explore my surroundings,” Shindel said. “When I got the opportunity to submit it for an award, I really wasn’t expecting to win anything, but it was so validating to know, after spending all of those years doing photography, that I could actually win something for it.”
“Humanity” is made up of 21 individual black-and-white photos capturing people from around the Aspen community — some masked and others not — to showcase the pandemic’s impact on human expression, Shindel explained.
AHS student winner Finn Johnson had two pieces that were recognized in this year’s regional Scholastic Awards. Johnson earned the Gold Key for his mixed-media project “Bored of Education” — a collage-like painting that he constructed on his bedroom door over a five-month period — and Silver Key for his digital illustration composed of different characters’ faces titled “42 Characters by Modak.”
Johnson, who is currently a junior at AHS and has been taking courses offered through the school’s art program since his freshman year, said he submitted eight works for this year’s Scholastic Awards.
“For the pieces that got recognized, they’re both very much who I am as an artist,” Johnson said. “And I just thought it was really cool to be recognized for my characters because they’re very much just from in my head and just me.”
Johnson explained how “42 Characters by Modak” was the culmination of two-and-a-half years of work — an ongoing side project in which the young artist would digitally illustrate different characters and their different faces.
“Bored of Education” was a project sparked during Johnson’s experience in the Claudette Carter Artmentors, a program for select high school students run by the Art Base in Basalt. The piece was showcased in the annual mentorship exhibition at the Art Base last spring.
“For the bedroom door piece, I painted the majority of it during the height of the pandemic when I was still doing classes online,” Johnson said. “I just thought it would be kind of funny to paint the very object that’s keeping me inside — it’s an exposition into that and what it means to be inside for a really long time and how we cope with those circumstances.”
Growing up in Aspen in a family full of local artists, Johnson said that he’s had a lot of opportunities to explore his own artistic endeavors, and, last year, he increased his efforts in seeking out the rich resources offered by the valley.
In addition to the Art Base mentorship program, Johnson participated in the teen council and artists program offered by the Aspen Art Museum. In terms of his experience in the classroom, Johnson is currently enrolled in an IB Visual Arts course taught by Nixon.
“It’s been really cool to find a group of kids who are all excited about art and learning about art,” Johnson said. “I think I’ve definitely seen a lot of growth in myself as an artist, just being in those environments, and I feel like that’s a big value.”
Shindel also commented on the immense opportunities of Aspen’s artistic spirit. Since moving to the valley from California a year-and-a-half ago, Shindel said she’s noticed the community’s support and receptiveness toward young artists, both inside and outside of the classroom.
“Within this community, everyone really enjoys having art around them and having younger people in Aspen who enjoy doing art,” Shindel said. “If I go out in downtown Aspen and ask people, ‘Can I take a photo of you or can I record a video of you?’ people are always pretty receptive; it’s been awesome to be able to live in a community surrounded by art and artists.”
Shindel and Johnson’s pieces, along with all of the awarded artwork from the regional competition, will be exhibited in Denver from Feb. 14 to March 29. Two-dimensional works will be on-display at the Denver Art Museum and three-dimensional in the History Colorado Center.
Regional Gold Key winners are automatically considered for national awards — which are typically announced at the end of the spring — and winning artwork on the national level is exhibited at Carnegie Hall in New York City, Nixon said.
“Our students winning these awards just shows that they have an opportunity to show on a bigger, regional level and it validates our art program in terms of the fact that we do give kids the space and supplies and support to make artwork,” she said. “Sometimes all you need to do is give kids that space and the resources to create whatever it is they need to create or they want to create.”