Mark down win No. 28 in a row for Aspen basketball.
A year after an undefeated state championship run, a new-look Skiers roster dominated the first game of the season, three points shy of last year’s highwater mark for points, even with 10 departing seniors giving way to a slew of sophomores and juniors with little varsity experience.
It may have come against West Grand — a small team out of Kremmling that didn’t play a varsity schedule last year — but Friday’s 80-15 victory showed that the defending champs are not to be forgotten about.
“We still have really high hopes like playoffs and trying to make it as far as possible,” Sophomore Tommy Franceschi said, who brings the highest varsity pedigree into this year’s team despite his age. “The whole coaching staff, they make sure we know that they don’t expect us to be the same team as last year, but they expect us to put in the same amount of effort, if not even more.”
Franceschi played in 25 games as a freshman last year, averaging 2.6 points per game as Aspen went 27-0, including the playoffs. Other than the now-gone seniors on the team, only Josh Ford and Henry Hurd got into limited varsity action — Ford played in five games and Hurd played in four, according to MaxPreps.
That makes Franceschi one of the leaders of a team with a target on its back. The 2022-23 edition of the Skiers features four juniors — none with varsity experience — and seven sophomores.
But that doesn’t mean last year’s group and this year’s are dissimilar. The state champion group banked on a lifetime’s worth of familiarity with each other and a trust in the team game. On Friday night, all 10 Skiers in uniform scored, nine of them more than once.
“We’ve all been growing up together; we’ve been around each other in hoops for a while,” junior Will Girardi said. “For most of us this is our second year coming up together but now it’s just more fast-paced, so we’re putting it together.”
Franceschi scored 13 points, second to fellow sophomore Edgar Garcia’s 16 in his varsity debut. Hurd scored 10 and six players — Girardi, Ford, junior Tanner Benson and sophomores Caleb Seward, Chris Seeman and Luke Holloway — all scored at least six points in a rounded attack that resembled last year’s team. They also continued the team’s tradition of unrelenting defense and a full-court press that forced turnovers on inbounds and in transition.
Last year’s varsity squad was quick to credit their practice opponents with keeping them game ready. While that mostly featured second-string seniors, it also included the junior varsity group from time to time. They didn’t want to overdo it since last year’s varsity was, as head coach Cory Parker put it, “on another level.”
Still, it paid dividends for this year’s roster, he added. The enthusiasm from the state championship also drew out more interest for this year’s team, he said, with a slew of freshmen joining the JV squad as potential reinforcements for this core and those moving forward. Even if this year’s team fails to repeat at the summit, the majority of the core will have two more shots in the next two years.
The playstyle remains the same: rely on high energy and depth to make it hard on the opposition all game.
“We’ve got two dynamics on the squad,” Parker said. “We’ve got a group of boys that just love the game and that’s all they do and all they think about is basketball. Then we’ve got a group of guys that are great athletes that play multiple sports that are really committed to the season they’re in. So we’re trying to combine two different dynamics; that just high-skill, talent level and then this raw athleticism and that’s a really great challenge for us.”
Aspen did not expect to win its first game by a spread of 65 points, even against a team that didn’t have a varsity calendar last year, according to MaxPreps. Their contest today against Hayden will pit them against a similarly small school. Last season, Aspen put up 80 points on Hayden, three shy of their 83 scored against Vail Christian.
It was a chance for the Skiers to play as a team and, in a sense, against themselves, Parker said.
“Especially at the beginning of the season, it’s so much about us anyway that we’re not super focused on what the other team is going to do right now, going in trying to really focus on what we wanted to do,” Parker said. “No. 1 is, ‘Can we be excited for the first game? Can we know that we’re playing maybe not as talented a team as us but still do what we want to do and be composed?’ So I thought they did a fairly good job with it.”
Aspen’s first big tests come next weekend in a tournament hosted by Glenwood Springs. They’ll face Moffat County, Montrose and Conifer.
Once the league schedule picks up, Aspen will not be seeking a 3A Western Slope League championship repeat, with a reshuffling of CHSAA classifications moving them to the 4A/5A Western Slope League. They’ll face familiar teams in league play, but could see new competition come playoff time.
But after day one, the repeat bid is off to an ideal start for the Skiers.
“We’re a new squad moving up so it feels good,” Girardi said. “This is where we’re at to begin with and we’ve got two more years together as a squad, so the sky’s the limit for us.”