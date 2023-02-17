The defending state champion Aspen High School basketball team knew they’d be searching for a new identity this year. It’s safe to say they’ve found it.
After a middling 5-5 start to the season, the Skiers have won 11 of their last 12 games, ascending to a shot for second place in the 4A Western Slope League after their dominating 62-46 win at rival Basalt on Wednesday night. In the season finale Friday, they’ll get a chance to leapfrog their opponent, Coal Ridge, who currently occupies the No. 2 spot.
Despite their age — their roster doesn’t list a single senior a year after having 10 — and a slew of injuries, Aspen feels that, once again, they’re the most talented team in their league.
“I feel like everything’s just clicked,” said sophomore Tommy Franceschi, the lone regular varsity holdover from last season. “We’ve just come so far from the beginning: how tight we’ve become, how much better the offense is running, how much better the defense is running.”
The improvement is plain to see simply from scores throughout the season. Three league opponents have beaten the Skiers, but the Skiers rebounded to get the win against two of those teams in their latest meetings.
After starting 2-0 against a pair of 2A schools, the Skiers fell to Moffat County fairly handily 59-44 in pre-league play on Dec. 8. On Jan. 13, they fell to the Bulldogs again 55-35. But by the second league meeting the script flipped. On Feb. 3, they beat Moffat 60-46 for their sixth straight win and seventh in eight games since the last time the two teams met. After losing to Delta 51-36 on Jan. 20, the Skiers beat the Panthers 57-48 on Feb. 10.
“First I think it was establishing what that identity was going to be and how that’s going to be different from what’s in their head about last year and taking bits and pieces of our philosophy that worked well for us, but obviously realizing we have a completely different personnel group,” head coach Cory Parker said. “It did take some time and some scrambling to figure that out, like we knew.”
Steamboat Springs, whose 12-1 league record has already clinched them the WSL title, beat the Skiers 43-29 on Jan. 7. The Sailors won again on Feb. 4, but Aspen closed the gap to a five-point difference, 57-52.
After league reshuffling by the Colorado High School Activities Association ahead of the season, Aspen was bumped from 3A to 4A, putting Steamboat and Aspen in the same league. According to MaxPreps data, the two schools hadn’t met in varsity competition since Dec. 13, 2010, giving Aspen a whole new challenge this season. And with the reclassification came a new rule that would deprive the Skiers of a third chance to prove their worth against the Sailors in the regular season: 4A doesn’t typically have district championships, unlike Aspen’s previous 3A classification.
If the two teams are to meet again it’ll be by chance in the playoffs, an idea that eats at Franceschi.
“I know that if there were a district tournament we would’ve gotten first place,” Franceschi said. “We need to show these teams that we deserve to be first. [Against] Steamboat, we just didn’t have our best games, they’re a good defensive team. I just wish there was a district tournament or just one more game against them this year to get first.”
That may be putting the cart before the horse some: a loss at Coal Ridge will cement them in third. But the first match with the Titans, a 57-43 victory, their third straight to begin their recent hot streak, marked an important point for the team. Franceschi said that was the first game the team found their identity.
“The first time we played Coal Ridge everything just came together, and from then on we just kept running,” Franceschi said.
As of Thursday, Aspen is 22nd in Colorado 4A by MaxPreps rankings and 24th in CHSAA RPI, used to seed the playoffs. Steamboat is ranked 21st by CHSAA. The top 32 teams get in, so the Skiers’ place in the state tournament is all but secured, but a home game seems unlikely.
Still, the surging team appears ready for playoff time.
“We’re happy with where we’re at,” Parker said. “We’re not satisfied by any means going into the state because we know our guys — you can call it a little bias for sure — but we knew that they were the most talented team in the conference.”
For Basalt, the loss to Aspen bumped them just outside the bubble to 33rd by CHSAA RPI. The Longhorns will need a win against Delta on Friday to have a shot of getting into one of the final slots.
“We’ll be kind of waiting to see come Sunday if we beat Delta,” Basalt head coach Clinton Hunter said. “If we lose to Delta, we’re for sure out.”
First round games will be played on Wednesday at higher-seed home sites.