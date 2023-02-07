A little snow was not going to rain on the Skiers’ parade.
Last weekend in Orlando, Florida, the Aspen High dance team walked away as champions in intermediate pom at the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship, besting a field of 21 teams from around the country in the semifinals alone.
On Monday night, after a day of flight complications including delayed connections, a contingent of parents and classmates met the national champs back at Aspen High School. Not long before that, their plane had been searching for a window to land in tough visibility conditions.
The team was escorted to campus from the airport by a school resource officer and a Pitkin County sheriff. By that time, the storm had mostly cleared, and the Skiers’ bus, with dancers hanging out of the windows holding medals pumping their fists, pulled into the middle school parking lot, which was lined with a few brave parents, staff and classmates.
“I’ve never felt like this before,” senior Riley MacArthur said. “All of us came from pretty small dance backgrounds, and I just have to say it again, it was our coaches that brought us to where we are today.
“When I first joined the team as a freshman, we had only a second-place finish at state and they hadn’t even been to nationals. I think coming in, it was really our coaches that put us on that trajectory to be out there with those kinds of teams.”
AHS scored an 84.625 in the finals, edging Marana High School of Arizona. Aspen earned the top seed in the finals with an 86.67 score in the semis, also beating out Marana by just over a single point.
The Skiers earned an advantage with their narrow semis victory, coach Maddy Miller explained, despite some (correctable) mistakes in their initial two-minute performance. She said the finals took half the score from the semis and half the score from the finals to determine a winner.
The team took the feedback from semifinals and had another four hours of practice before performing again in the finals.
In the end, the Skiers executed the best performance Miller said she has ever seen from the group.
“It made me cry,” Miller said. “And they know I don’t cry.”
It’s the culmination of Miller and assistant coach Gioia Bartalo’s first four years running the program. In 2019, they got the state title, which they doubled down on last year.
This year, they came in second at state, but, as Miller joked to the crowd upon arriving in Aspen, they had their eyes on a bigger prize. They had earned a trip to Orlando to the prestigious UDA Team Dance Championship in each of the four years, but had never walked away with a trophy and the emblematic white national champion jackets before.
“It’s the ultimate goal in high school dance,” Miller said.
Teams qualify for the competition by placing within the top 10 in their state. Though other teams from Colorado competed, Aspen is the lone school from the state to win a title this year, according to a release from Varsity Spirit, the organizing body of the competition.
Aspen also finished ninth in their preliminary class in the “game day” performance.
They say goodbye to three seniors, including MacArthur, who were freshmen when Miller and Bartalo came on staff and led the team to the first state title, leaving the program as national champions.
“Me and my two other seniors, we’ve accomplished two state titles and now a national title. It just feels like we’re on fire. It feels like we’re unstoppable and it feels amazing,” MacArthur said. “I’m just am so proud to be Aspen and with my team captains by my side, too.”