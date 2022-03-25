Aspen kept their strong start to the season going with the first game of the league calendar, a 10-0 mercy-rule over Moffat County on Thursday night.
The Skiers led 5-0 less than 20 minutes into the game in “fundamentals” mode. They worked on passing plays, even on breakaway opportunities on net.
“We have a contemporary style of play that we want to play,” Aspen head coach Chris Ellis said. “We want to get the whole team involved in patterns of play and movement that allows us to hopefully control games.”
They pushed it to 7-0 by the half — even with their conservative style — and reached the 10-goal mercy rule with two and a half minutes left in the game.
Moffat County finished eighth out of eight in Western Slope play last year without a win and isn’t expected to be among the league’s best this season, but a league win is a league win.
“We proved to ourselves that we can keep possession of the ball even when we’re playing against a team that we don’t know how they play,” Aspen senior Reese Leonard said. “I think it’s important to know for the rest of the season.
Ellis inherited a team that had won back-to-back league championships under longtime coach John Gillies, and a young core that was posed to keep the success going. But COVID had other ideas, wiping his first year off the schedule. The kids that were sophomores the last season before Ellis’ arrival were suddenly seniors the first time he coached them on the varsity pitch.
He said that many of the players from the previous incarnations of the team are now gone, with maybe two or three remaining. But, his experience as a club coach for many of his current players has helped bridge the gap.
Last year, in the modified, shortened schedule, Ellis’ debut squad finished second in the league and went 7-4-1 overall. Entering the state tournament as the 15th seed, they upset No. 2 Manitou Springs 5-1.
They’re hoping to keep building the momentum. Currently, they’re ranked sixth in 3A.
“It was a good solid season,” Ellis said. “We knew what type of team we were and we were confident in any game we went into. I’m confident in any game we go into this year.”
The biggest obstacle remains Vail Mountain, who sits at No. 5 in the rankings. The Gore Rangers dealt Aspen their lone league loss, a 5-2 decisive victory to end the regular season. The 2022 rematch is scheduled for May 5 at home, this time the penultimate game of the season.
Ellis and his team, however, are simply focusing on the next game.
“It really is one game at a time,” Ellis said. “It’s early in the season to get involved in those nuances. As you get a bit to the end, maybe you start thinking about those from a strategical standpoint.”
The Skiers go into spring break flawless. They’ll resume their run on April 7 at Coal Ridge. They won’t see their home turf again for a month, hosting Delta on April 23.