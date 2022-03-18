The Aspen High School athletic department has announced the hiring of a new head football coach.
Eric McCready has served as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator for the past three seasons under Coach Travis Benson at Aspen High School. Prior to moving to the valley from Boulder, McCready was an assistant coach for two years at University of Colorado and 10 years at Fairview High School. Before getting into coaching, he enjoyed a remarkable career as a player at CU as a wide receiver and finishing as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCready has a passion for teaching and mentoring young athletes. When he moved to Aspen, he, along with other high school coaches, started a nonprofit providing free individual and group training for all Aspen athletes during the summer months, while raising money for equipment and fees for kids to promote further participation in athletics.
“I have tremendous respect for the job Travis has done over his many seasons as the head coach,” McCready said. “He built a solid foundation for the program with his incredible ability to connect with the players and show them how much he cared for them as individuals. That is a foundation I can build on as the next head coach at Aspen.”
McCready is married to Ellen McCready (Falender), who was a standout multisport athlete at Aspen High School, who also went on to play soccer at the University of Colorado. They have two boys, Scott (6) who is in kindergarten at Aspen Elementary, and his 2-month-old little brother Max.