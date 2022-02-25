Aspen High School is moving on in the 4A state hockey playoffs after a win over Liberty at home Thursday night, 4-2.
It was an effort of perseverance early as the Skiers dominated first-period play but found themselves down after just four minutes. The Lancers held their 1-0 lead despite ongoing pressure from Aspen, who eventually drew the game’s first penalty in the second half of the period. Just after the four-minute mark on the clock, Aspen broke through on their 20th shot of the game. Senior Brady Haisfield took the puck back in the offensive corner and scored on the solo effort.
Keeping up the pressure, freshman Ryan Rigney converted on another power play chance just over two minutes later. Senior George Morrison stuffed a Liberty clearing chance and moved to Rigney, who shot from the right half boards. Rigney had already hit the post and whiffed on an open net by that point.
The 2-1 score held through the second period, despite power play opportunities from both sides. The Skiers killed off a long 5-on-3 penalty, drawing an infraction of their own with 30 seconds left in the first penalty. The Skiers ended the period leading in shots 39 to 20 according to the in-arena scoreboard.
Junior Carson Miller added an insurance goal with 7:52 left to play, receiving a pass in the low slot from sophomore John Klindworth from the blue line. Three minutes later, Nick Pevny cleaned up a rebound from Haisfield for the dagger.
Liberty got a consolation goal in the final minute after senior goalie Zach Small lost the puck behind his own net and turned it over. Small made 26 saves in the win.
The No. 8 Skiers move on from the No. 9 Lancers and will take on top-dog Cheyenne Mountain in the quarterfinals. According to MaxPreps, that game will be played on Monday. The Skiers fell to the Red-Tailed Hawks 4-3 on Dec. 6 in Colorado Springs.
Aspen finished the regular season 7-10-1 overall and 3-6-1 in the 4A Mountain League, good for fourth place. They are back in the playoffs after missing them in the 2020-21 season.