The Aspen High School hockey team clinched the season series over rival Glenwood Springs on Saturday evening with a 3-2 win.
A year after posting their first losing record against the Demons, the Skiers returned to the driver’s seat in the rivalry with an expectedly close contest on the road.
“You can’t really beat beating Glenwood,” Skiers Senior Captain George Morrison said. “We really just showed out. It was a good team effort — we all wanted to win.”
Aspen controlled the tempo early but could never pull away from the Demons. The Skiers broke the scoreboard on a goal from Morrison, cleaning up a rebound from Nick Pevny on a breakout just over six minutes into the game.
Glenwood Springs’ Cooper Luetke tied it less than 30 seconds later.
The Skiers took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission after Bo Melton fought the puck through a lying-down Demon goaltender Hunter Oger following a Morrison shot from the point. Pevny scored the eventual game-winning goal midway through the second period on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Ryan Rigney to Brady Haisfield, opening up Pevny in the low slot with a wide open net in front of him.
The Demons clawed back in the third with an early goal from Jacob Barlow, but Aspen fended off the comeback attempt any further, surviving a 5-on-3 penalty kill late in the game.
It was the second one-goal game the teams have played this season, after the Skiers won Dec. 17’s contest 2-1, also in Glenwood. The last regular season meeting will be in Aspen on Feb. 11 as the Skiers go for the 3-0 sweep, a welcome development after going 1-2 a year ago against the Demons with an aggregate score of 5-12.
It was the first time in the Glenwood program’s then-three-season existence that they had taken the season series from the Skiers.
“Last year I really felt like our team was more of an individualistic team. We all tried to do it ourselves,” Morrison said. “This year, we’re really buying in together as a team. It feels great to go out there together and just show people what we can do.”
The individualistic efforts led the Skiers to a 3-9 record in the pandemic season and a distant fifth-place finish in the league.
This season, the win over Glenwood boosts the Skiers back to .500, with a 5-5-1 overall record and a 3-2-1 in the 4A Mountain League. Aspen currently has a strong hold on third place and played second-place Steamboat Springs to a 3-3 tie on Jan. 21.
But the whole league is looking up at Battle Mountain, who is 9-3 overall and 6-1 in league play. The Huskies routed Aspen 9-1 in the team’s Jan. 7 meeting in Edwards. They’ll rematch on Friday at the Lewis Ice Arena.
Aspen Head Coach Keith Howie thinks that after a game like the one in Glenwood, his team is more prepared to take on the top dogs once again.
“It’s a rivalry game, so it’s really important to just our progress in the season. We’re obviously looking forward to the playoffs and making them, and these are games we’ve got to win,” Howie said of the Glenwood victory. “We’re looking forward to hosting [Battle Mountain] because I think we’ve matured as a team — and if you want to go to the playoffs you’ve got to beat the defending champions.”