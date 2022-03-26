Last year, it was all about getting to state. This year, it’s about getting there and doing more.
The Aspen High girls tennis team, under a new head coach, is looking to capitalize on a foundational season.
“I think it was just a goal and a surprise to make it to state in the first place,” Aspen junior Avery Leonard said. “It was more like a celebration that we made it than a sadness that we lost.”
The Skiers scored four points at state in COVID season D last year. They tied for eighth in the event, well behind first-place D’Evelyn’s 60 points. They qualified all three singles players and three doubles teams for nine total players at state.
Four teams won their first round: No. 1 singles player Macy Hopkinson, No. 2 singles player Stef Wojcik, No. 3 singles player Avery Leonard and No. 1 doubles tandem Sadie Bayko and Sonya Tralins.
Hopkinson and Wojcik have since graduated, along with two other seniors, but others have stepped up to take their places and push the program further.
“Our goal this year is just to make it a little bit further than that,” senior captain Gemma Hill said.
Hill — who only started playing tennis a year ago — was on a doubles pair last season that qualified for state but has ascended to singles No. 2 this year. Her doubles partner from a year ago, Emma Bern, is now No. 3. Leonard has since taken point as the No. 1 singles player.
Behind the new lineup, they’ve stormed to a 5-1 start to the season. Their lone loss is to Fruita Monument, a 5A team. They’ve topped league opponents Basalt, Cedaredge and Steamboat Springs in addition to Glenwood Springs and North Fork.
They’ve counted on this early success, but it’s also validated the talent they believe they have.
“It’s semi-expected just because of the fact we have a really, really strong team this year,” Hill said. “I think it’s still exciting and it’s still fun to be winning matches and moving forward.”
It’s a group carrying varsity experience, but not much beyond that, at least at a competitive level. Leonard said she’s been playing casually her whole life but didn’t play competitively until high school. Bern’s story is similar. Hill’s ascension is one that head coach Ksenija Ilic called an anomaly.
“Some people are pretty experienced in what they’re doing, other people are newer,” Hill said. “I think it’s a team full of quick learners and solid camaraderie. We’re all helping each other. Because of that, we’ve become competitive.”
For many of the athletes, varsity tennis is their first exposure to competition. Having that shared experience of being around the game casually but finding that desire to win has helped unite the team.
“A lot of the competitiveness just comes from so many years playing,” Bern said. “When you play with your family, obviously you get competitive. But once there’s higher stakes, then it just motivates you more.”
One of the team’s biggest additions is Ilic, who has worked with the boys team for several years and is a certified tennis professional. What she’s seen from her team gives her the same belief that this is a group that can keep growing and do more damage in the playoffs.
“It’s not a want to do more; we have the ability and the skill level and the experience to do well,” Ilic said. “At least at regionals, then make it to state and try to one-up last year.”
The Skiers compete next on the other side of spring break. They’ll travel to Steamboat Springs on April 8 for a tournament featuring the host, Glenwood Springs, Vail Mountain, Centaurus and Golden. Regionals begin May 5 with state a week later.