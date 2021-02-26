Back in December, when the Colorado High School Activities Association was crafting its COVID-19 health restrictions and constraints, concern was rampant about how those rules could negatively impact the 2021 ski season.
Some of those fears may have been unfounded, as statewide participation has exceeded CHSAA’s expectations and the drop in team size of the Aspen Skiers’ alpine ski racing program during this pandemic season is measurable but not huge.
The Skiers will today host the final events of the regular competitive season at Aspen Highlands, a qualifier for the CHSAA State Alpine Championship races, March 11-12, at Loveland Ski Area.
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to be able to race,” said Jennifer Morandi-Benson, alpine ski coach, who is also chair of the Aspen High School social studies department. “We really feel like every single day we train is a gift.” Brad Randel and Jared Thompson are also alpine team coaches.
Aspen High School is not only the reigning champion from 2020 for both the boys and girls teams; the Skier boys won in 2018 and 2019 and the girls were champions in 2018 and second at States in 2019.
The state championship titles are determined by a combination of the alpine and Nordic teams’ scores. The 2021 CHSAA Nordic Championship races are scheduled for March 6 at Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge.
Today’s races at Aspen Highlands – giant slalom in the morning and slalom in the afternoon – are one of three regular season events this year for the team. Pre-COVID, the Skiers would typically race six times. Start sheets and times are available at livetiming.usskiandsnowboard.org
Compliance on and off the hill
In 2021, 43 athletes are competing for the AHS alpine team compared to 54 skiers last year, a drop attributable to COVID-19 related factors. Morandi-Benson said participation from downvalley athletes accounted for the largest percentage decline.
“Because we’re not in person and because I don’t have that daily contact with our high school athletes, maybe not as many are participating. We’re seeing less new athletes and more returning athletes,” she said. “Although people want to get outdoors and participate, we’ve had several athletes say they are not going to do it.”
Field sizes in the races have been reduced due to the pandemic and “depending on the county and the mountain, they will establish a maximum field size,” Morandi-Benson said. On Friday at Aspen Highlands, up to 100 competitors from Aspen, Battle Mountain High School and Durango will be accommodated.
Team buses with a 23-person maximum capacity have been offered to the regular season events the Aspen Skiers have traveled to – Copper Mountain and Ski Cooper – but athletes who can ride with their families are encouraged to do so, Morandi-Benson said.
CHSAA, the state’s high school sports activities association, “has been so happy with how the ski season has progressed this year,” said Bethany Brookens, assistant commissioner.
“We have been thrilled that our students have had the opportunity to participate in this amazing sport this season, despite all odds, and we are excited to have our state culminating events in a couple of weeks,” Brookens said Thursday.
“We are very thankful for the coaches and administrators who have made these races possible,” she said.
During the Aspen Skiers’ thrice-weekly practices in the gates in January and February, their COVID-19 compliance has been kept in check, according to the coach. Never is the whole team together at the top of the course at the same time. Masks are mandatory except when one is in the actual racecourse.
As the team gears up for its home meet today, members are practicing perspective as well as precision turns.
“With the shift from a non-COVID year to a COVID year, that challenge is, how do you keep team together when we can’t be physically together,” Morandi-Benson said, detailing that they are prohibited from hosting team meetings and no overnights are allowed, even for the two-day state championships.
Aspen’s home race Friday represents a calendar move from its usual early-season date that opens the competitive high school ski season.