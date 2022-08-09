Hope — and determination — springs eternal in August for Aspen High this year: On Monday, seven of the school’s eight fall sports began their prep for their seasons in earnest, dotting the fields, courts and gyms around town.
The Skiers are preparing to defend two fall season state titles, in boys golf and spirit, and looking to take strides in the other six sports kicking off their practice seasons Monday. New faces — incoming freshmen, transfers, students trying new sports and even three new coaches — held some of their first auditions for spots on varsity and junior varsity and got familiar with their new teammates and pupils.
"It's super exciting," new boys tennis head coach Chris Kilgore said ahead of the first formal team meeting. "I want to watch these guys play."
As Kilgore walked the courts for Aspen Tennis and Golf Club, he was seeing some of his new players for the first time, having to ask their names in the meeting's check-in period. With some players, he has some familiarity — from playing against them in his previous role just down Highway 82, where he was Basalt's coach. Last year, the Skiers qualified their top two doubles pairs for alternates for the state tournament.
The other two new head coaches were former assistants that stepped up into the role: Eric McCready took the helm of the football program after Travis Benson sought a reduced role with the team, staying on as an assistant. Ed Zane reclaims the reins of softball after serving as an assistant. Zane has been affiliated with the program off and on since its inception in 1997. For the first few seasons, he was an assistant, too, before taking the head coaching job around two decades ago.
Both teams are looking for stability, with football having gone 3-6 in 2021 and softball going 0-17.
Spirit and dance — which started Monday the earliest at a crisp 8 a.m. — will be looking for their third state title in four years after claiming the 3A poms crown.
Volleyball went 17-6 with a 9-1 region record, coming up second just behind undefeated Delta. The team graduated five seniors, according to MaxPreps.
Boys soccer came in third last year in league play behind two strong clubs out of Coal Ridge and Roaring Fork, the latter of which won the state championship.
On the cross-country side, the girls team is looking for an improvement on a ninth-place finish at state while the boys try to get into the meet.
Golf is the lone team with its season underway already, starting with a fourth-place finish at last week’s Cedaredge Invitational. On Monday, they competed in the Metro League Varsity at Foothills Golf Course in Denver. As of press time, they sat in fifth place according to iWanamaker tracking. The golf team also won state a year ago, but lost three of the four seniors it sent to the competition, including the state’s third-place finisher Nic Pevny.
The new year also brings one more year of experience for athletic director John Castrese, who was named to the position last September. With a full summer of coordinating under his belt as opposed to jumping in once contests have started, he’s ready to hit the ground running.
“We’re getting established, getting systems set in place,” Castrese said. “Everybody is coming to know what is to be expected. Now our theme for this year for the athletic program is, ‘Do it the Aspen way’ — have that winning mindset, that attitude, that determination. Everything that we’ve done in the last year has been very successful and that will lead into this year and we’ve got those goals set for the coming term.”
Aside from golf, varsity competition begins on Aug. 20 with volleyball and boys soccer hosting Jefferson. Golf hosts a tournament at Aspen Golf Club on Monday.