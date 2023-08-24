Freshman orientation — and some subsequent ninth-grade classes now that the doors have swung open — was a little more crowded than it has been previously at Aspen High School.
As of the first day of school on Wednesday, Aspen School District welcomed its largest freshman class in at least the last 10 years, likely longer, with 166 fresh-faced middle-school graduates walking the halls. With 166 freshmen, it surpasses 2016’s 155 by double digits as the most in the last decade, at least for now as students shuffle between schools over the coming weeks.
“It’s always been a big group,” ASD Assistant Superintendent Tharyn Mulberry said. “This big group has literally created schedule shifts the entire time they’ve been through (the district). That means more teachers assigned at the elementary school, more assigned in the middle school and the same thing happened at the high school.
“They came in and certainly impacted the athletic programs, our specials programs. All those things were definitely kind of overwhelmed at first but I don’t think this group is something the high school can’t handle.”
There are numerous reasons for the large increase as the class has always been among the biggest at each grade they pass through, Mulberry said. On Aug. 23, 2022, ASD had 127 freshmen, a significant decrease following COVID-19.
In prior years, Aspen School District got only a share of students graduating from Aspen Community School due to regional rules — students had to attend their “home” school for public school. For example, a student in Basalt would wind up at Basalt High School in the Roaring Fork School District, Mulberry and Aspen High Registrar Jolaine Pfeifer said, but that is no longer the case, with many of those students continuing on to Aspen High School this year.
“Last year we had like 140 kids and now it’s like 180,” freshman Julian Plessett said at first-day lunch. “I haven’t really noticed yet. I can tell there’s more people but I haven’t like made friends with any of the kids.”
It’s also the first year that students have been accepted into the district via lottery from outside the district.
The description of “the large class” has followed this cohort of freshmen throughout their time at the school district, and its arrival in such size is no surprise to the district, nor is it anything it can’t handle, Mulberry said.
Historically, the district has shuffled a handful of teaching roles around the group, Mulberry said.
“The numbers aren’t large enough, weren’t so big that it caused any structural changes we need to do,” Mulberry said. “Typically what it meant was a couple more teachers being assigned to a grade level.”
But the trend isn’t likely to continue.
Pfeifer, who has a student in the freshman class, noted that many of the students were born around or shortly after the recession in 2009 and birth rates took a significant hit following. According to a presentation given to the district’s board of education in January, district births were steady in the early- to mid-2000s, before dipping in 2008-10, recovering briefly in 2011 and then crashing to nearly 50% of its mid-2000s standing in 2012 and 2013.
The in-district births never quite recovered, which is reflected in district enrollment data. Notably, the current kindergarten class is projected to be around 70 students based on first-day data (again, subject to change over the coming weeks), down from 93 in the 2022-23 school year. The class currently in eighth grade at Aspen Elementary School saw 94 students last year in seventh grade, with the class behind it at 105, and the one behind that one (then fifth-graders, now sixth-graders) at 108. All were well behind last year’s 136 of the current freshmen cohort as eighth-graders.
The current freshman class isn’t just the largest group of ninth-graders the district has had, it’s the largest class throughout the district currently. Mulberry said the total number of high school students was down by 10 from last year’s enrollment on the first day of school.
Still, a new school year means hope springs eternal in fall. The district celebrated (most) of the summer’s bond construction being completed on schedule — though lunch on the first day was served via food truck on the lawn as the newly renovated kitchen still needs more work.
Mulberry noted that the district in the past has required extra community volunteers for the group’s outdoor education courses, and said they’ll need to do so again with next week’s Experiential Education.
The district’s formal enrollment numbers will be solidified in October.