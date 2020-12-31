In a thrilling final round of the 11th annual Ajax Cup Wednesday at Aspen Highlands, the Independiente team edged out Go Fast or Go Home, with Aspen-raised racer, Katie Ryan, taking it down to the wire against her hero, Kristina Koznick.
Koznick, the pro on Independiente, was victorious in the day-long race held for the first-time ever at the Stapleton Training Center at Aspen Highlands, cementing the team’s win.
“It’s fun for us pros to come back and just kind of put the fire and the love of ski racing back into all of these other people and support the team too,” said Koznick, who like Ryan is a former U.S. Ski Team member. Koznick’s teammates on Independiente included Mazza Pitt, Shannon Slade, Michael Payne, Phil Siriani and Eric Mangelsen. Sarah Broughton and John Rowland were also part of the winning team.
This was the first year the Ajax Cup, Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s primary fundraiser, was staged at Highlands and the challenge of the hill, as compared to Little Nell run on Aspen Mountain where it’s usually held, was evident in a number of crashes throughout the long day of racing.
Go Fast or Go Home’s pro Ryan, was gracious in her runner-up finish and agreed that the event, held amid the pandemic and with social distancing measures in place, was unique this year.
“I don’t think I have ever been to the finals, so this is thrilling and to be with Kristina Koznick who is my absolute hero and was my hero growing up, so racing with her is extra special,” Ryan said.
“I think Highlands is more challenging, this is the true blue Ajax Cuppers out here and it is so awesome that people are throwing down and the fact that we can make this work at all is a miracle,” she added.
It was not immediately available from AVSC the total money raised by this fundraiser this year. Ten teams started the day and competed in elimination rounds, which is six fewer teams than in 2019 due to social distancing concerns.
Spirits were high during Wednesday’s race, in part because the weather cleared overnight. There were some high-profile crashes on the slope in view of the spectators, as ruts developed through the day on the racecourses.
Marc Ganzi, past president of the AVSC board of directors, said that camaraderie during the race was impressive, especially given that it was held during the age of COVID-19.
“I think everyone is just super stoked to be here. We all think it is a privilege to be able to ski and compete during a pandemic. It is so hard to do this and any sporting event is really difficult,” Ganzi said.