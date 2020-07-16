Lisa Hancock started researching pandemics in October as part of her role curating the Aspen Historical Society’s newest exhibition, “Decade by Decade: Aspen Revealed.”
An exploration of local history from 1870-1970 that focuses on Aspen’s place within the broader national landscape of the century, Hancock acknowledges the ironic — yet also completely fitting — timing of the exhibition, which launched Tuesday in conjunction with the historical society’s reopening.
“The pandemic is a perfect illustration of the theme of how Aspen does follow national events, and yet, at times, goes against,” Hancock said Tuesday.
She pointed to women’s suffrage as an example of the latter. Women’s suffrage is a subtheme of the exhibition, as it’s tied to the 100th anniversary of the national movement.
Colorado was one of the first states to allow women to vote in 1893, nearly 30 years before national women’s suffrage in the U.S.
“That’s an area where we diverge,” Hancock explained. “Whereas at the same time, with the pandemics and wars, we were right on, following the exact same [course] as the rest of the country.”
Two of the first fatalities of the 1918 pandemic in the U.S. were Aspen natives. Jacob Gerstle and Ben Biglow died in May of 1918 during the initial outbreak at Fort Riley in Kansas. Five more Aspen soldiers died that fall of what became known as the Spanish flu, according to the historical society’s records. A combination of high altitude and miners with weak lungs proved dangerous: The Spanish flu wiped out 7% of Pitkin County’s population (compared to the 4% national average at the time).
Hancock looked to hospital and cemetery records and newspaper archives to tell the story of Aspen amid a pandemic just more than a century ago. A Nov. 21, 1918 article in the Aspen Democrat-Times reported 47 deaths in 21 days.
That glimpse into Aspen’s history is from just one image within one decade of the 11 featured in the new exhibition, which is a wealth of information.
“It’s a big topic for a small space,” Hancock said of the exhibition, which she expects to be on display at the Aspen Historical Society for three years.
The exhibit uses population data to reflect the area’s fluctuating prosperity and examine how it fits with what was happening on a national level. A surprising statistic to many even at the historical society is that Pitkin County saw its lowest population in 1950 — at 1,643 residents. But that changed quickly throughout the decade, which experienced a 45% population increase amid a prospering cultural and skiing economy.
“There’s a lot of things that make Aspen history unique, but yet, we’re not in a bubble,” Hancock said. “We’re not in a vacuum; we’re connected to national events.”
All told, “Decade by Decade” reveals the stories that shaped the community’s distinct identities — whether as a Victorian-era mining town, a “quiet years” ranching land, or an international ski racing, recreational and cultural destination. Hancock herself chose the artifacts and images for the exhibit from the Aspen Historical Society’s collection of more than 54,000 items, which she manages.
“The exhibition shows the depth of our collection,” Hancock said. “It is a something-for-everyone type of exhibit. It’s all in there.”