Many Aspenites love to live in the past and fortunately they have a great organization that helps them do just that.
Aspen Historical Society is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and keeps excelling at ways to bring history to life. Kelly Murphy, president and CEO of the historical society since November 2013, said the importance of the organization is clear — understanding shared history forges strong communities.
“We are grateful to have been part of the Roaring Fork Valley for 60 years and proud to build on the good work started by such illustrious founding members including Herbert Bayer and Dorothy Koch Shaw,” Murphy wrote in an email. “But while anniversaries are a time for retrospection and celebrating the past, we also remain focused on the work ahead.”
The New Year brings the usual crammed agenda for the historical society. But before the special events, the standing display at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum is a good place to start to brush up on or learn anew Aspen’s history. “Decade by Decade: Aspen Revealed” has been featured since summer 2020. The exhibition takes a chronological view of Aspen history from the 1870s through the 1970s using photographs and artifacts. It explores events and stories that shaped the community’s identity, according to the AHS website.
“From mining boom to dilapidated ranching town to today’s international recreational and cultural resort, Aspen forged a unique path,” the website said.
A different display tells Aspen’s history through various maps. There are mining-era maps that bring understanding to Aspen’s formation and various recreational maps that log its ascent as a popular playground.
The loaded lineup of special events this winter starts with screenings of retro ski films starting on Monday. “The Beginning of a Love Affair” (1976) and “Video Postcard: Aspen Snowmass” (1987) will be shown in the Monarch Room at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. A $10 donation at the door is suggested. It is first come, first served at the limited-seating venue.
The historical society will offer a Winterskol double feature on Thursday. Aspen History 101 will be staged at the Wheeler Opera House at 5:30 p.m. It is billed as a “theatrical crash course in local lore, born from the no-credit, all-fun college of the Rockies, also known as Aspen State Teachers College.” There will be song-and-dance routines celebrating the party-loving atmosphere of Aspen State Teachers College.
Aspen History 101 will be followed by a screening of the iconic 1993 film “Aspen Extreme.”
The events are free but tickets are required by visiting aspenshowtix.com or by calling the Wheeler Box Office at 970-920-5770.
The historical society’s recurring event called “Time Travel Tuesdays” returns on Jan. 17 with an event called, “History on Stage: Fred Iselin & Billy Fiske.” Live museum-theater character performances will present the local ski legends “in their own words.”
That will be followed on Jan. 31 with the always popular presentation on “The Ski Gangs of Aspen.” Members of ski gangs past and present will discuss what their groups are all about.
Both performances are at the Wheeler. Tickets for Time Travel Tuesdays are $15 or free for AHS Lixiviator and up members but must be purchased or reserved.
The historical society offers various types of tours and other special events as well. For the full lineup, visit aspenhistory.org/.