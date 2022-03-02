The Skiers came out shooting at top-seeded Cheyenne Mountain on Monday afternoon, but the Red-Tailed Hawks quickly showed why they were ranked the far-and-away state favorites in an 8-1 victory that ended Aspen’s season.
Aspen outshot the Hawks 6-5 in the first period but did not convert. Instead, they entered first intermission trailing 1-0 thanks to Cheyenne Mountain’s Noah Bonnett scoring his first of five goals in the game.
The Hawks opened the floodgates in the second period to the tune of four goals in a five-minute span, dimming Aspen’s hope of advancing just a little bit more with each.
“They’re definitely a talented team,” Aspen senior goaltender Zach Small said ahead of the game. “They have three, four really solid lines of kids, great [defense].”
Aspen met the Hawks to open their season, falling 4-3. Skiers head coach Keith Howie said he wasn’t going to give much weight to that first contest in preparation for their second meeting, saying both teams had grown significantly since that meeting more than two months ago.
The Skiers concluded their season with an 8-11-1 overall record, including playoffs. They finished fourth in the 4A Mountain league with a 3-6-1 record. The finish was Aspen’s deepest run since 2018, when they also made the quarterfinals in a larger bracket.
Aspen topped Liberty 4-2 on Thursday evening in front of a home crowd to secure a “play-in” round victory that got them into the official bracket and the meeting with Cheyenne Mountain.
The team graduates 12 seniors according to its Western Slope League roster: Small, Joseph Clark, Brady Haisfield, Porter Holmbeck, Bo Melton, captain George Morrison, Nic Pevny, Martin Scanlan, Tim Schlumberger, Maya Shindel, Lags Simeone and Dominic Smith.