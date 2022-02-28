The Aspen High School Skiers hockey team dominated their play-in game Thursday. On Monday, they’ll have to play the same way against 4A’s toughest opponent.
No. 8 Aspen takes on No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs in the first true round of the playoffs.
The Red-Tailed Hawks dealt the Skiers their first loss of the season on Dec. 6, a 4-3 contest that was part of Cheyenne Mountain’s 16-game win streak to begin the season.
“We played well against them, considering it was our first game,” Aspen head coach Keith Howie said. “They’re a much better team since the beginning of the season — but we’re much better, too.”
Beginning with that loss, the Skiers dropped four of their first five contests, including a forfeit to Summit, according to MaxPreps. From there, they won five of the next eight with a tie, a stretch that lifted them into the playoff picture a year after a 3-9 record kept them on the outside looking in.
Aspen made the initial playoff round in each of the two prior seasons, but both times as “play-in” teams, like this season’s entrance. Thursday’s 4-2 win over No. 9 Liberty gave the Skiers their first trip beyond the first round since the 2017-18 season, during which the Skiers made it all the way to quarterfinals before hockey was broken up into two classifications.
“Getting back here has kind of been the team goal,” senior goaltender Zach Small said. “We’re glad to be back.”
They’ll now face the 4A classification’s top dog, a team that is averaging more than seven goals a game. According to MaxPreps, Cheyenne Mountain has scored 100 more goals than they’ve allowed.
“They’re a solid team,” Small said. “Every single play they make is crisp and clean. Any mistake we make, they’re going to capitalize. If we come out and play a clean game, eliminate all the little mistakes, it’s going to be a close game. It’s really going to come down to who takes less penalties, makes dumb mistakes.”
Those kinds of mistakes were few and far between in their first round matchup. The Skiers outshot the Lancers at a rate of nearly 2 to 1 and controlled possession and tempo for the overwhelming majority of the contest.
However, the mistakes weren’t completely absent. Notably, the Skiers took two penalties in quick succession and were forced to kill off a long 5-on-3 opportunity — which they did, with the help of a Liberty penalty of their own after the first man was out of the box.
Small also lost possession of the puck behind his own net late, a giveaway that left him out of position and gave Liberty a late short-handed goal. It’s the kind of mistake the team will have to correct to hang with the Hawks.
The playoff run is the last varsity chance for Small and the 12 other senior Skiers. Thursday’s win was the team’s first playoff home game in several years, giving the large group a proper sendoff with a significant parent and student section representation, including members of the Skiers boys basketball team that is trying for a state championship as well.
Puck drop is at 2:45 p.m. at Sertich Ice Arena in Colorado Springs. The winner of Monday’s contest will earn a trip to University of Denver’s Magness Arena on Thursday for a bout with No. 4 Steamboat Springs in the semifinals. Aspen tied with the Sailors on Jan. 21 and lost 4-2 on Feb. 12.
That puts Aspen two games away for the state championship on March 8 at Ball Arena, the home of the Colorado Avalanche. To get there, they’ll have to top 4A’s best and an opponent they haven’t succeeded against in two tries.
“Eventually, you’re going to meet No. 1 or No. 2 in the playoffs somewhere, and we’re just going to meet them a round or two early,” Howie said. “I think it’s easier being the underdog because you’re not expected to win. That’s why we play, [to] see what happens.”