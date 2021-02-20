A 52-year-old former Basalt resident who had faced a class 4 felony extortion charge after allegedly leaving threatening voicemails with a previous roommate was found dead by Cherry Hills Village police Feb. 9.
Charlie Rose in June last year was arrested by Aspen police after an alleged series of voicemails demanding payment — either $100 or “a half ounce of mushrooms today,” according to a police report — following a property dispute between the former housemates.
According to reporting in the Englewood Herald Thursday, Rose’s body was discovered by two teenagers in Little Dry Creek, on the Englewood border around sunset on Feb. 9. A legal medical investigator with Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office told the Herald that it was unknown for how long the body had been at that location.
An autopsy will likely take weeks, and there was not enough evidence to immediately suggest a cause of death.
The Aspen Homeless Shelter was Rose’s last registered address. The investigation into his death is ongoing.