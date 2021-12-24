After 13 years of service, the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter will discontinue its services as of March 31, according to board chairman Bill Hodges.
“The AHS recognizes that after nearly 13 years, in the face of the increasing need and complexity of those experiencing homelessness, a more robust response is required,” the nonprofit’s chair, Bill Hodges, stated in a letter to supporters. “We believe this can best be achieved by AHS stepping back to allow a new organization, capable of delivering services in a new way that can sustainably meet the needs of today, to emerge in this role,” the letter says.
The announcement coincides with considerable recent upheaval within the local service network supporting the homeless. Dr. Vince Savage, the longtime director of the homeless shelter organization, recently retired, and the nonprofit’s interim director resigned earlier this month.
Also, as of today, the winter overnight shelter at the Aspen Chapel, operated by AHS and another nonprofit, is closed — with roughly three more months of cold weather remaining. The seasonal shelter originally was intended to be in place through March.
A letter from Hodges to “community friends and supporters” was provided to the Aspen Daily News on Thursday afternoon. The letter says AHS will receive “training and resources for our staff to safely and effectively care for those we serve” from Recovery Resources, a contractor for Pitkin County that has been involved in grant writing and securing state and federal funds for social-service needs, including support for the homeless.
The Aspen Homeless Shelter operates a day center in the county’s health and human services building, where Recovery Resources also has offices and a detox facility. AHS and Recovery Resources jointly operate the winter overnight shelter, which opened in the chapel’s basement on Nov. 1.
Recovery Resources founder and CEO Jannelle Duhon said Thursday that the overnight shelter at the Aspen Chapel would be closed for the rest of the season as of Friday morning. Ten regular users of the facility who met the necessary qualifications have been moved to local hotel housing, Duhon said
She added that, under criteria for the government funding her nonprofit has been securing on behalf of the homeless, the winter shelter’s regular users qualified to be moved to hotels. Recovery Resources is following the “housing first” model established by the county and local stakeholders that created a coalition to end homelessness in late 2018. The overall goal is to work with the hotel tenants to obtain secure housing for them in the near future, and the hotel leases represent a first step, Duhon said.
Other users of the winter shelter, some of whom were from other counties, did not meet the criteria for local assistance, she said, and were referred to other agencies, including downvalley organizations.
Nan Sundeen, director of Pitkin County’s health and human services, acknowledged that much is “up in the air” within the upper valley support network for the homeless.
A big question is whether the Aspen Homeless Shelter, being a nonprofit, will hand off the obligation of its services to another local organization after March 31. If not, the question shifts to how the duties of running the day shelter — where residents are provided meals, showers and supplies, and are able to tap into a network of wide-ranging services — will be managed.
Sundeen said officials, the two nonprofits, other organizations and the stakeholders in the coalition will work together over the next few months to plan for the future and find solutions.
Duhon said the community needs to come to a consensus soon about how it wants to address homelessness in the big picture. A “campus-style” project in the vicinity of the county’s health and human services building off Castle Creek Road, and near Aspen Valley Hospital, has been proposed. It’s a concept that has positive aspects, she said.
Sundeen said the basic services being provided to local homeless residents and the coalition’s drive to end homelessness are still intact.
“What I would say is we really have a strong system of care right now. There’s a disruption with some of the players, but the commitment is not waning. The commitment to end homelessness is really strong within all the partners,” Sundeen said.
Aspen Homeless Shelter has hired consultant John Dougherty, principal of Human Service Innovations, to assist with the transition over the next three months. Dougherty recently was involved in reorganization efforts within the regional nonprofit LiftUp, which is headquartered in Rifle and operates thrift stores and food pantries.
Dougherty suggested Thursday that funding concerns are the heart of most issues surrounding serving the homeless in the upper valley. Hodges’ letter asks supporters for help in raising $100,000 “to ensure the continuity of care … to our friends and neighbors experiencing homelessness.”