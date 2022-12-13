Aspen City Council discussed the city’s employer-sponsored housing program during its Monday work session and supported making improvements in 2023.
The city currently has 67 units within city limits that are part of its employee-housing program. The challenging housing market has impacted the city’s ability to recruit and retain employees, and staff reported a 17% average turnover rate in 2022. The employee housing program aligns with the city’s total compensation philosophy, which the council adopted in 2021, and is designed to benefit employees, Administrative Services Director Alissa Farrell said.
“One of our benefits for our city employees would be our employer-sponsored housing program,” she said. “So this is truly, today, providing an overview of where we’re at and next steps and ensuring that we have an update and that we’re moving in the right direction with council.”
A June survey that was circulated to city employees shows that 24% of respondents live in Carbondale or further down valley, and 80% believe that if their housing situation improved it would influence their decision to remain employed with the city. Furthermore, 64% said they would be interested in a housing unit in Aspen, according to a memorandum from city staff. Staff included that the survey had a 60% response rate.
Council members asked for more information about how employees who were near retirement factored in, and geographically where people are looking for housing. Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she was looking forward to seeing more work on the program.
“We clearly have a need — a pressing need,” she said. “I think that we need to really think about literally housing all of our employees, or pretty darn close to it. And it gets frustrating to me to think that we have different departments who are all paying the $10,000 employee fee, but yet they may not be able to place any new employees or recruits in any units — and they are, as necessity dictates, going to essential workers at this point in time. But I think that that leaves our city saying, ‘Well, lower-end workers can fend for themselves somehow.’”
Staff members also said they were particularly interested in improving a down-payment assistance program, which so far only a couple of employees have opted into. The program is currently too restrictive for most employees to find it worth their while, City Manager Sara Ott said. Richards said she was interested in seeing how the program could work with the shared-equity program.
Going forward, next steps will include a workshop in the first quarter of 2023 for all stakeholders to develop a draft strategic plan for the housing program. According to the memo, during the workshop, staff hopes to develop a guiding philosophy, goals and priorities for the next several years, a financial plan and resources such as additional staff to identify options.
Staff did not ask the council for any specific direction on Monday, but will present the results of the workshop later in 2023. Council members said they were looking forward to seeing what comes out of it.
“I’m just happy that this is going forward,” Councilman John Doyle said. “Housing is another one of our priorities, and I think that housing the people who deliver the product that taxpayers pay for is important.”