While the city of Aspen may feel busy this Fourth of July weekend, hotel occupancy is not expected to come close to matching last year’s 91% figure.
Local lodging facilities recently were given permission from the Pitkin County Board of Health to book up to 100% capacity following a previous public health order relating to COVID-19 that only allowed up to 50% capacity. Data from resort tracking firm Destimetrics in mid-June placed Aspen-Snowmass occupancy for the Fourth of July weekend at about 42%, based on advance bookings.
This weekend’s actual occupancy rate is expected to be higher because of an increased number of commercial flights coming into Aspen this week and last-minute regional drive-up business, according to local business sources.
Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications for Aspen Skiing Co., said business has been picking up over the last two weeks at the resort’s three lodges: the two Limelight hotels in Aspen and Snowmass Village and the Little Nell Hotel in Aspen.
“We have seen some pick-up with our properties … as we did last year for [July 4],” Hanle said. “There is a lot of last-minute fill-in. Still, it is nowhere near the levels we were at last year.”
Data from Destimetrics on June 15, which was shared throughout the local business community, showed a 20% decrease in advanced bookings for July 3-4 compared with the same dates last year. July 4 fell on a Thursday last year.
On Friday, Hanle could not speculate on where SkiCo’s three hotels would end up from the standpoint of occupancy, but suggested it could reach the 55-65% range.
“We think it will certainly be the busiest weekend of the summer,” Hanle said.
The onset of the pandemic locally and across the U.S. in March led to local and state public health orders that shuttered businesses and brought economic activity to a standstill. Demand for air travel hit record lows in April and May.
But in June, that demand picked up for commercial flights to Aspen from Denver and Dallas. United Airlines responded to that increasing demand by scheduling 12 flights from Denver to Aspen every week through Sunday. American Airlines, which had been flying once per day from Dallas-Fort Worth, ramped up to two flights daily from Wednesday through Sunday to meet the holiday weekend demand.
More flights into Aspen-Pitkin County Airport served by the two airlines also will be coming on line for the remainder of July.
Starting Monday, United will be tripling its passenger capacity into Aspen with four flights daily from Denver, plus the resumption of nonstop daily service from San Francisco and Chicago. That means six flights daily, save for five flights on Tuesdays, which total 41 per week provided by United.
In addition to the extra flight from Dallas from Wednesday through Sunday, American will be adding a daily nonstop flight from Chicago starting on Tuesday. Also starting Tuesday, the Dallas route to Aspen goes back to once daily, save for two times on Saturdays, bringing the airline’s total number of flights per week to 15.
Hanle said while certain aspects of the increased feel of business cannot be pinpointed, one reason the town seems full could be a recent influx of second-homeowners.