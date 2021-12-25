From annual tree lightings to festive New Year’s Eve events, Aspen hotels preserve a certain celebratory spirit in town from year to year. And this year, while many uphold beloved traditions, others take the holiday high season as an opportunity of renewal.
Last Friday, the W Aspen launched its new concept for the hotel’s second-floor lounge space. Previously called The Living Room, the swanky seating area and bar has been re-invented (or returned) to 39 Degrees — an après ski hotspot for tourists and locals alike back when the lounge bar of the same name resided in the W’s predecessor, Sky Hotel.
The revival of 39 Degrees fills a want — and arguably a need — for an affordable and approachable après ski scene in Aspen, explains W Aspen General Manager Justin Todd.
“We want to bring the vibe back to W Aspen with 39 Degrees, and in a way that connects to the local community,” Todd said. “We reinvented the second floor of the W into a venue that reflects what people wanted: an après ski scene that’s approachable and not overpriced.”
Todd, who stepped into the general manager position around four months ago, has been working to balance the W Hotel’s global spunky charisma with Aspen’s local ski culture.
Part of Marriott International Inc., there are more than 60 W Hotels operating internationally. Fusing luxury with funk, the hotel chain maintains a distinct ambience among all of its locations worldwide.
When the W Aspen replaced the Sky Hotel and officially opened in 2019, becoming the brand’s first “mountain escape” in North America, plans to attract locals and visitors to the venue with a public rooftop pool and bar, named the “WET Deck,” and a promising après ski scene were short-lived once COVID-19 hit.
Now, extending the pre-pandemic aspirations for the hotel, Todd said his central focus with the revamped 39 Degrees is “getting the music right” and providing a “wide-selection” food and beverage program.
Open seven days a week, 39 Degrees cultivates live music with frequent DJ sets and a series of craft cocktails, mocktails and bites — all of which are offered at reduced prices during après ski hours running daily from 2-6 p.m., according to Todd.
Following the recent launch, Todd expressed his excitement for W Aspen’s New Year’s Eve event, which will be held in the retro 39 Degrees space.
“We started discussions around New Year’s Eve plans back in early September, and we’ve been navigating the potentials of the ongoing COVID situation,” Todd said. “This is the second time the W Aspen has been able to do a big blow-out for New Years, and we’re excited to bring back a little fun to the evening.”
W Aspen is bringing in the New York-based electronic music duo, The Knocks, to perform at the event. The iconic group is recognized globally with upbeat tracks that “really intertwine with the W’s brand,” explains Todd.
The ticketed event starts at $259 for general admission, guaranteeing entry and access to W Aspen’s special NYE menu. VIP tickets are $650 per person and include bottomless champagne, unlimited shareable bites and reserved seating in the lounge. Doors open at 9 p.m. with a live DJ, and The Knocks take the stage at 11 p.m., followed by a few surprises, according to Todd.
Looking ahead to 2022, Todd is eager to expand the 39 Degrees vibe up to the WET Deck rooftop. Beginning Dec. 26 and running through April 11, W Aspen is collaborating with “Select Aperitivo: Select Slopeside,” a creative pop-up curating an après ski atmosphere. W Aspen’s WET Deck is one of three locations hosting this Select Slopeside concept in the United States, the other two being Viceroy Snowmass and Urban Cowboy’s The Lodge in upstate New York.
W Aspen is not the only hotel in town ringing in the New Year with renewed arrangements. Hotel Jerome recently reopened its underground lounge bar Bad Harriet — a long-awaited launch of the little nightlife spot, said Hotel Jerome General Manager Patrick Davila.
Located beneath the historic Aspen Times building, Bad Harriet carried an exclusive, speak-easy vibe over the years, requiring reservation-only seating in its small vintage venue. The bar closed in early 2020 due to COVID-19, and Davila and the Jerome team have been working to re-conceptualize the space leading up to the official unveiling last week.
“We are re-imagining the entire space and concept,” Davila said. “Our new take is more inclusive with a very cocktail-driven menu and food pairing options — the vibe is electric.”
With 60 seats and 14 tables, Davila said they are encouraging reservations, however the bar will always be open to walk-ins and unreserved tables are first come-first serve.
Open Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., the re-imagined Bad Harriet can serve as a pre-dinner cocktail outing, a night-cap venture and everything in between. Davila explained that Bad Harriet’s new cocktail program is based on three pillars — the central focus being powerful women in history, followed by Jerome takes on the classics and a section based on the style of cocktail making — all complimenting each other in a curated menu with 21 drink options.
In terms of New Year’s Eve festivities, Bad Harriet is hosting two party seatings — the first timed to celebrate an East Coast New Year and the second scheduled around Mountain Time — both of which are already sold out, according to Davila.
The Living Room at the Hotel Jerome is also hosting a reserved-seating New Year’s Eve party and the hotel’s J Bar will be open to the public.
“Wherever you are in the Jerome that night, you will celebrate,” Davila said. “We will make sure that there will be a glass of champagne in peoples’ hands by midnight.”
Other new hotel happenings this New Year’s Eve include The Little Nell’s added party at the base of Aspen Mountain held in the restaurant and on the tented patio of Ajax Tavern, in addition to the hotel’s traditional NYE dinner at Element 47.
The Snow Lodge pop-up also launched last week inside of the St. Regis Aspen Resort, and the ritzy lounge is hosting a New Year’s Eve party with three dinner seatings starting at $395 per person and a “surprise musical performance,” according to a press release.
Amongst the excitement of all the newness, many of the hotels in town have upheld holiday traditions this season, such as the tree-lighting rituals at The Little Nell and the St. Regis and The Residences at The Little Nell’s annual “Elf on a Shelf” — an activity put on by the ski concierge team throughout the month of December, displaying an elf on a shelf in the ski locker room for children to experience.
“Each day it amazes me — their creativity and enthusiasm to make the children who stay here smile,” said Carol Lucy, general manager at The Residences. “We have a family whose daughter runs down to ski concierge each morning to see what ‘Elphy’ is up to for the day; one of our owners even asked us if she could be assigned one of the days to be responsible for ‘Elphy’s’ activity.”
From long-held festive traditions to new programming and concepts, the hotel scene in Aspen maintains its holiday spirit this year, and Todd, among the other hotel general managers, hopes to be able to safely carry this zestful aura into 2022.
“My expectations are for everyone to enjoy themselves and to close out a challenging year for many people in a safe environment of celebration,” Todd said. “We’re all looking toward a brighter future into 2022.”