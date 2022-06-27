On Tuesday night, as part of the 2022 Aspen Ideas Festival, acclaimed environmental activist Kris Tompkins will have a conversation with Chuck Sams, the U.S. National Park Service's first indigenous director, on the ways wilderness transforms people and our planet.
Tompkins, for her part, has overseen the creation of new national parks in South America with her late husband, Doug Tompkins — who co-founded Esprit and North Face — and reintroduced over 20 species that had been extinguished from their natural habitat.
In December 2015, Doug died in a kayaking accident in the Patagonia region of southern Chile when his boat overturned. Weston Boyles, who grew up in Aspen, was a river guide on that trip and would not let go of Tompkins as he and the other four members worked to get the men out of the freezing, wind-swept water. Finally, a helicopter was able to rescue them, but Tompkins perished a short time later in a hospital.
Doug Tompkins left a legacy of environmental activism and projects that he created with Kris. Together, their work accounts for 15 million acres of new national parklands and 30 million marine acres across South America. Kris continues that work today.
"We specialize in activism in environmental matters focusing on creating new national parks," she said from her home in Santa Paula, California. "We buy land and try to leverage it with government land in order to create large protected areas."
In the 1990s, Doug and Kris Tompkins began developing large-scale conservation projects in Chilean Patagonia, recognizing the region’s exceptional beauty and conservation potential. In the decades since, Fundación Rewilding Chile has helped create seven new national parks and expand three others, and has led rewilding efforts to protect endangered species such as the huemul deer.
In Argentina, Doug and Kris Tompkins began a major conservation project in the Iberá marshlands region of northern Argentina in 1997, and in the decades since, Tompkins Conservation has led successful efforts to create or expand numerous protected areas including several national parks. Their team has successfully reintroduced jaguars, giant anteaters, pampas deer, green-winged macaws, and several other native species that had become regionally extinct — 22 species, all told.
"We believe that morally, and for everyone's salvation — human and nonhuman alike — that we need to stop the degradation in these wild areas and restore things that have been destroyed," Tompkins said. "Wilderness as a concept is misspoken," said Tompkins. "Wildness is what's important to us."
Tompkins points out that there is a reason 4 million people visit Yosemite National Park every year, and it's the same in places like Kenya. People find themselves in these parks. Parks give humans a way to breathe.
Chelsea Congdon, co-creator of the documentary “Forever Wild: Celebrating America's Wilderness,” agrees.
"Protecting wild places in an interconnected way preserves habitat for the 8 million species with whom we share the planet," she said. "It is also one of the best ways to mitigate climate change because forests, grasslands, mangroves, coral reefs and many other critical habitats also sequester carbon. If we just stop chopping stuff down, we can use these 'nature based solutions' to make significant progress toward protecting all of life on this planet."
Congdon is an Old Snowmass resident who is a producer for First Light Films and a co-founder of the Global Biodiversity Narrative Project.
"The protections afforded by national parks, wilderness and other conservation designations not only protect a rich natural legacy of biodiversity, but they also offer precious peace and restoration to people in a crowded warming world," she said.
For more than 20 years, Tompkins Conversation has worked to reintroduce keystone species to the areas where the organization focuses its work. If they can bring back top predators and other species to their rightful places — and these species function in populations that are ecologically meaningful — then they feel they can move on to another project, Tompkins said. Rewilding helps species repopulate an area.
"We believe that morally, and for everyone's salvation — human and nonhuman alike — that we need to stop the degradation in these wild areas and restore things that have been destroyed,” she said. "I don't believe in a fully humanized world.
"It's not what we can live on, in terms of humans, and it's not ethically moral. It's not a world that anyone would want. The parks represent some form of appreciation for beauty and health,” Tompkins continued. “Even if people don't understand how that works.”
It was important to both Doug and Kris Tompkins to give back to the areas where they created national parks in South America, so they donated the land back to the sovereign states so that people of all walks of life would be welcome in these places. And, where they can, Tompkins and her team work with indigenous communities.
She is looking forward to meeting Chuck Sams for the first time in Aspen.
"I think the conversation on Tuesday will be very interesting," said Tompkins. "I think we'll talk about the concept of national parks — using the U.S. model, but then using us as Americans who believe in the U.S. national parks system as we created national parks in other countries."
