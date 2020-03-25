The Aspen Institute announced today that it has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Ideas: Health due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. The annual event, which is held in partnership with The Atlantic, had been scheduled to take place June 24-July 3 in Aspen.
“The Aspen Institute is prioritizing the health and safety of attendees, speakers, staff, and volunteers, and this decision was made with their wellbeing in mind,” says an institute press release. “While organizers are hopeful that the current situation will have stabilized by the summer, the institute does not want to ask participants to plan on visiting Aspen before it is considered safe to travel.”
Although these events will not take place as originally planned, programming teams are actively considering alternative ways to elevate the most diverse, substantive, and expert thinkers and leaders to illuminate the challenges we face as a society.
“The Aspen Institute is committed to addressing and putting forward solutions to critical issues, which are now more important than ever,” the press release says,
In the coming weeks and months, organizers will announce plans to share ideas in innovative new ways. Existing Aspen Ideas and other institute content is also currently available online. Sessions from previous years are available as video recordings, in the Aspen Ideas to Go Podcast, and as articles.
“The Aspen Institute would also like to express its appreciation to its partners, staff, sponsors, volunteers, and attendees who support the Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Ideas: Health. Organizers look forward to staying in touch during this challenging time as they make new plans for 2020 programming.
This is a developing story and will be updated.