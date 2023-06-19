The Aspen Institute will present the 10th anniversary of the Aspen Ideas: Health festival from Wednesday to Saturday across the Aspen Meadows campus.
Between 150-160 health industry experts from around the world will focus on key program tracks such as: The Power of Design, Science of Tomorrow, The Healing Economy, Planet Health, How to Thrive, At Ideas Health, Spotlight on Women's Health and The Senses.
Ruth Katz, is director of Aspen Ideas: Health, has been involved with it since the beginning of the festival. Katz is a vice president at the Aspen Institute and the executive director of its Health, Medicine and Society program, one of about 30 policy programs within the institute.
“We’re very excited to celebrate our 10th anniversary. This year we’re bigger and I think even better than past years,” Katz said. “We want to provide our audience with interesting discussions, conversations about health and health care that not only may impact them, but impact, from a policy perspective, what is happening in the country.”
The celebrated speakers list includes U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, three secretaries from U.S. Health and Human Services, Anthony Fauci and Chelsea Clinton.
There are several sessions on various aspects of women's health, a discussion on navigating the information maze (and battling disinformation), talks on increasing mental health for both caregivers and people who have been through traumatic incidents and a discussion on listening as an act of empathy using the StoryCorps model, to name just a few of the upcoming talks.
“I see this overall very much as an educational opportunity," said Katz. “We want it to be interesting, we want it to be thorough and objective. My hope is that, at the end of the day, people walk away from the sessions saying I learned something, or I never thought about that issue before from that perspective.”
Over 100 Aspen Institute fellows who are under 40 and involved in health care in one way or another will participate in the festival after being nominated and chosen during a selection process. They get the opportunity to meet people they wouldn’t normally meet before moving on in their particular areas of health care, armed with knowledge of new things.
On Wednesday at 8 p.m., former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius will be part of a discussion with two other former HHS secretaries, Anthony Becerra and Alex Azar. Sebelius has been coming to the Aspen Ideas: Health festivals since the first in 2014. Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent with Kaiser health news, will moderate the session.
“The idea for our talk this year is that all three of us (secretaries) served at interesting times, and we all had our own sense of challenges and top issues," Sebelius said. "So we will have a little discussion on what were some of our key highlights, and what were some of our challenges."
For Sebelius, one of her key challenges and key achievements during her tenure at HHS was the Affordable Care Act during the Obama administration.
"The bill was on the president's desk about 15 months after he was inaugurated, so passage was the first part of the effort," Sebelius said. "Then, the rest of my tenure was working on the implementation because there was a four-year time period from when the law was passed to when it was in effect fully across the country."
Like Katz, Sebelius lauds the informal educational opportunities during the festival: "Aspen Ideas: Health is an incredible networking opportunity for people across our country, as well as many international friends, to meet together to share ideas, to exchange information with lots of different experts who are interested in health."
Sebelius also chairs Aspen Health Strategy Group, an informal collection of business and health care leaders who will be meeting for three days before the festival begins. They focus on one topic and this year it is on the health impacts of gun violence.
Both Katz and Sebelius note the increasing trend in health care is a focus on preventive health. Keeping people healthy in the first place by focusing on diet and exercise, along with clean air and where you work and play is becoming more mainstream and more of a focus for primary health providers.
"We do not have a universal guarantee for health care," said Sebelius. "So there's always a portion of the population that is uninsured, and those costs are being absorbed by everyone. We don't have a controlled cost structure, a controlled payment structure or payment caps in most places."
Passes for the 2023 Aspen Ideas: Health festival are on sale at aspenideas.org/register. Tickets for the public sessions are available through the Wheeler Opera House box office in person, by phone at 970-920-5770 and online at aspenshowtix.com.