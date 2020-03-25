In the latest blow to the city’s social calendar and summer economy, the Aspen Institute announced Wednesday that it has canceled its signature events — the Aspen Ideas Festival and Ideas: Health — this year due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Previously slated to run June 24 to July 3, the Ideas Festival and Health track follow the Food & Wine Classic — which was canceled on Monday, organizers announced — as the kickoff to Aspen’s summer tourism season.
“We’d hoped to really come down on a decision in May, but it just doesn’t feel like the curve will be flattened in May,” Aspen Ideas Festival Executive Director Kitty Boone said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It just felt better to protect everyone involved — from our guests, to our speakers, to our volunteers, to our sponsors — to say, ‘You know what? We’ll just pivot and do something else this year and let everybody stay healthy.’”
Boone, who also serves as vice president of the institute’s public programs, said her team explored options such as rescheduling the festival to later this summer or even fall. But the many moving parts and players involved with executing a festival like Ideas — as well as the demand on lodging — ultimately proved to be far too complicated.
“It’s a big-impact event,” Boone said.
Across the two festivals, the institute sells 1,300 passes (of different types) and reaches about 3,500 people between its on- and off-campus programming throughout the 10-day span, according to Boone. During that period, the Aspen Meadows campus sees about 1,200 people — including speakers and their spouses, passholders, media, staffers and sponsors — on any given day.
The think-tank also brings in about 500 speakers and presenters: A few names highlighted for this year’s festival included economist and author Anne Case; Nobel Prize winner Angus Deaton; journalist and Fox News whistleblower Gretchen Carlson; and body activist Ashley Graham.
“We’ve done a lot of work on the festival. Obviously, it takes a year to put it on, so we’ve been working with speakers for months on their topics and everything,” Boone said. “So, we have a lot of really good content lined up and we’re looking at ways we can repurpose the live festival online, through podcasts and Zoom town hall kinds of things where people can participate and ask questions.”
Ideas Festival organizers will announce in the coming weeks and months its plans to virtually share its programming.
While the decision was a difficult one, Boone said, she is relieved by the response she has received.
“Everybody agrees it was the right call,” she said. While Aspen Institute is offering a full refund on both festival passes, she said that some passholders already donated the funds to the nonprofit. Other passholders asked for a credit to the 2021 Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Ideas: Health.
“I feel very uplifted, frankly, from the feedback we’ve gotten from people,” Boone said. “Our team feels really appreciated for the work we do.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the institute’s literary branch, Aspen Words, is “considering various options for summer programming and has not made any definitive changes to our schedule yet.”
“We plan to be in touch with our community to provide an update by early April,” an Aspen Words spokesperson wrote via email.
In the wake of Food & Wine and Aspen Ideas Festival cancellations this week, Jazz Aspen Snowmass issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon affirming that its summer shows are still on the books — for now.
At this time, JAS plans to present its 30th anniversary season June Experience, scheduled June 25-28, as well as its café series that spans July 9 to Aug. 16.
“The health and safety of all JAS artists, audiences and staff is our main priority,” JAS President and CEO Jim Horowitz said in the release. He said the organization’s ability to stage these events also depends on a number of coronavirus-related circumstances at the state level.
The statement noted that there is no definitive timeline for making a final decision on the June JAS Experience, but JAS is looking at “likely sometime in the second half of April.”
“We sincerely hope to be able to serve the community and help start the healing process with JAS June,” Horowitz said. The organization founder said he had nothing else to add when reached Wednesday afternoon.
Another Aspen summer favorite, the Aspen Music Festival and School, also is planning to continue its programming at this time.
And in a more promising turn of summer events, Belly Up has announced two upcoming shows: a rescheduled Chromeo set to June 25 and country rocker Pat Green on July 19.
“Our first priority is safety and the health of our staff, patrons and artists,” Belly Up co-owner David Goldberg wrote via email, “but if conditions allow, we will do our best to open and program shows through the summer. We will be closed through all of May and hope to resume in June; however, like the rest of the country, we have to take everything a day and a week at a time.”