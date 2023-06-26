On an afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s and the sun beating down on Basalt Mountain, a group of 12 people from the Aspen Ideas Festival soon found refuge in the Lake Christine burn scar.
Pink wild roses, red columbines and a variety of other flowers thrive along the Ditch Trail, where water is running uncharacteristically late. Adam McCurdy, forest and climate director for Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, led the field trip to educate people about how the Basalt Mountain ecosystem is bouncing back from the wildfire that swept through the area in July 2018. McCurdy, who stands over 6 feet tall, extends his arms to show how aspen trees that sprouted after the fire are now proliferating and reaching well above his head.
“Fire comes through and clears out all the grasses, all the shrubs, all the bushes and exposes that bare mineral soil,” he said. “So you’ve got sunlight on the soil and then you get overstory mortality in many cases and you get really prolific aspen growth. This fire was in 2018 and this one (tree) here is probably already nine feet tall.”
The Lake Christine Fire scalded 12,500 acres on and around Basalt Mountain, destroyed three homes and terrorized a large chunk of the midvalley population. Some upper slopes suffered high burn severity when the fire burned so hot that it wiped out the nutrients rather than broke them down for beneficial use for new growth. The soil was left ashen and hydrophobic so it sheds the water.
But along the Ditch Trail the fire was generally less intense. The vegetation in some areas bounced back the next spring and summer. On other slopes along the Ditch Trail where subalpine fir and Engelmann spruce trees once thrived, the fire was hotter and recovery was slower. But after such a wet winter and spring, there’s a neon green carpet of vegetation under burned skeletons of trees.
“People often look at a forest and they see really big trees and they think, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of fuel there,’ McCurdy said. “When you go through these burn areas, you see that a lot of times that the trees themselves don’t burn, so you end up with this big standing dead tree.”
He used an analogy about campfire behavior. Small- and medium-sized logs and limbs burn well. Throw in a big stump and chances are it will smolder and last through the night.
“Once a fire consumes the finer fuels (such as grasses and shrubs), there’s nothing left to burn,” McCurdy said. “It’s going to move on and you’re going to be left with these stems.”
That’s the legacy of the Lake Christine Fire on Basalt Mountain. On one part of the tour, McCurdy shows how there was high mortality among stands of mature aspen trees.
“Aspens have such thin bark that the fire essentially cooks their insides and so they’re not able to survive the fire. They get too hot,” he said.
But opening up the canopy and exposing the soil to sunlight sparks the rapid regeneration of aspen trees, which is evident throughout Basalt Mountain.
Further into the tour McCurdy showed how majestic Douglas fir trees fared better than the nearby aspens. Douglas fir trees are fire-adapted. Older trees have thick bark capable of surviving wildfires that aren’t too intense. That’s evident in Doug firs that are singed on one side but unscathed on the other. Trees that aren’t too damaged will grow bark around the scar. Some survived, others were weakened to start what McCurdy called “a chain reaction.”
“Insects come in and find the burn area,” McCurdy said. “Following the insects we got a whole bunch of woodpeckers that came in.”
The woodpeckers create cavities for nests in the damaged trees. They often vacate the nests the following year, allowing other birds to use them and continue the feasting. The chain reaction occurs on the ground as well. Berry-bearing shrubs and grasses proliferate to the pleasure of black bears.
On the last stop on the tour, McCurdy points out how the trees and vegetation survived well in a cool, moist canyon where a perennial stream runs. But on the slopes above, Engelmann spruce and subalpine fir trees took a beating. There are acres of standing dead trunks. Grasses and aspen suckers are covering the ground below in a process of transformation.
“You take this area that might have been pretty stagnant before and it becomes far more diverse and far more dynamic,” McCurdy said. “When we talk about how our ecosystems can be more resistant to climate change, one of the ways that can happen is through the ecosystem being more diverse, healthier, having more species at different stages of their lifecycle. They are better able to respond to climate change and whatever other challenge is there.”
The audience was rapt along the 2-mile tour. Many participants marveled at all the wildflowers. They stopped frequently for photos.
Victor Galvan works for Conservation Colorado in a program designed to bring the Latino voice to conservation issues and environmental justice.
“I’m learning a lot about healthy fire burns and how some species can actually thrive after a fire,” he said while hiking on Upper Cattle Creek Road.
He said he hadn’t realized that natural wildfires and prescribed fires, when performed safely, can help build forest resiliency.
“This kind of education needs to happen more often in communities as well as at the state and county level, to talk about how we’re actually (preventing) possibly worse fires,” he said.
Julie Parsons, attending the Aspen Idea Fest from the Chicago area, said she participated in the field trip to see firsthand the impact of climate change and wildfires on the environment.
“I think the biggest takeaway for me — I’m not advocating for wildfires — was the benefits to the ecosystem, of having the various plantlife come back at different times and how it can prevent future events or (create) resiliency,” she said.
A second tour into the burn scar will be offered on Wednesday for festival participants.