Registration is open to attend the Aspen Institute’s programs on tap this fall.
Programs include a Hurst Lecture Series event featuring Walter Isaacson on his new book “Elon Musk,” as well as the ongoing sessions “Our Society Reimagined” and “Sharing Shakespeare.”
“Our year-round community programs offer locals the opportunity to learn from one another, gain understanding on various perspectives and discuss timely issues in a moderated and civil environment,” said Cristal Logan, vice president, Aspen Community Programs and Engagement, in a statement. “These affordable and accessible programs are a great way to meet others in the valley-wide community and contribute to life-long learning.”
Registration for all fall programs will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants can attend all sessions in each series. More information is available at aspeninstitute.org/community and scholarships are available to those in need of financial assistance.
The upcoming schedule:
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Sept. 24, Paepcke Auditorium, Hurst Lecture Series, “Walter Isaacson on Elon Musk.” Isaacson, a bestselling biographer, history professor at Tulane University and former president and CEO of the Aspen Institute, will discuss his latest book, “Elon Musk.” Registration is free at aspeninstitute.my.salesforce-sites.com/pmtx/evt__quickevent?id=a4W4V000000UKD5UAO
6-8 p.m. on select Wednesdays, Oct. 18 through Nov. 8, at the Aspen Institute on the Aspen Meadows Campus, “Our Society Reimagined.” The four-week series explores the domestic issues that have shaped modern society and provides perspective on the underlying values and ideas held by individuals and as a society, and how these tenets shape our lives. For information and registration, visit aspeninstitute.org/series/osr or email acp@aspeninstitute.org. The $195 fee includes all sessions, refreshments and reading materials.
6-8 p.m. on select Mondays from October through March at the Aspen Institute on the Aspen Meadows Campus, “Sharing Shakespeare Series.” Volunteer moderators will lead participants through discussions dissecting the themes and characters in Shakespeare that still resonate today. Participants will read one play per month and share their insights and questions to reach a fuller understanding of the Bard’s works. The Monday dates are Oct. 23, Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 22, Feb. 12 and March 11. For information and registration, visit aspeninstitute.org/series/shakespeare/ or contact Katie Carlsen at katie.carlsen@aspeninstitute.org. The $185 fee includes all sessions, refreshments and reading materials.