The Aspen Institute has announced its lineup for this summer’s speakers participating in the Hurst Lecture Series, McCloskey Speaker Series and Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series.
The 2020 schedule for the virtual series, accessible via the online Zoom platform, is as follows:
• Thursday, June 25, 3-4 p.m.; “The Future of Higher Education: How Universities are Responding to COVID-19” features University of California President Janet Napolitano, State University of New York Chancellor Kristina Johnson and University of Miami President Julio Frenk, in conversation with Dan Porterfield, president and CEO of the Aspen Institute.
• Wednesday, July 8, 3-4 p.m.; “Has Decadence Rendered Us Happy and Comfortable or Stagnant and Disappointed?” features Ross Douthat, conservative political analyst, author and New York Times columnist.
• Thursday, July 9, 5-6 p.m.; “Customized Care: A Path to Better Health” features David B. Agus, M.D., professor of medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California and author of the bestselling book “The End of Illness.”
• Tuesday, July 14, 4-5 p.m.; “Looking Ahead to the 2020 Presidential Election” features Rachel Bitecofer, senior fellow of elections at the Niskanen Center, and Tamara Keith, NPR White House correspondent, in conversation with Dan Glickman, executive director of the Aspen Institute Congressional Program.
• Wednesday, July 15, 3-4 p.m.; “The Science of Well-Being” features Laurie Santos, professor of psychology and head of Silliman Residential College at Yale University and host of “The Happiness Lab” podcast.
• Monday, July 20, 3-4 p.m.; “American Conservatism: Preserving the Idea of Perpetual Change” features George Will, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist at The Washington Post, and commentator for NBC News and MSNBC, in conversation with Susan Page, Washington Bureau chief for USA Today.
• Wednesday, July 22, 3-4 p.m.; “Taking Stock: America at an Inflection Point” features Melody Barnes, chair of the Aspen Institute Forum for Community Solutions and Opportunity Youth Forum and former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, and John Bridgeland, former director of the United States Domestic Policy Council and USA Freedom Corps, in conversation with Porterfield.
• Tuesday, July 28, 3-4 p.m.; “100 Years After the 19th Amendment: Where are Women Now?” features Katherine Grainger, adjunct professor at the Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU and partner at Civitas Public Affairs Group, Ai-jen Poo, co-founder and executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in conversation with Peggy Clark, vice president of policy programs and executive director of Aspen Global Innovators Group at The Aspen Institute.
• Thursday, July 30, noon-1 p.m.; “Emotional Toolkit: How Do We Build Resiliency?” features Guy Winch, a licensed psychologist, keynote speaker and author of several books.
• Tuesday, Aug. 4, 3-4 p.m.; “The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good?” features Michael Sandel, professor of political philosophy at Harvard University and book author, in conversation with Elliot Gerson, executive vice president at the Aspen Institute.
• Friday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m.-noon; “Criminal Justice Transformation in the Age of COVID and Beyond” features Anna Deavere Smith, actress, playwright and founding director of the Institute on the Arts and Civic Dialogue at New York University, and Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, in conversation with the Rev. Vivian Nixon, executive director of College and Community Fellowship and an Aspen Institute Ascend Fellow.
Registration is required and event details are subject to change. For more information on the institute’s virtual events that are open to the public, call (970) 544-7970 or visit aspeninstitute.org/community.