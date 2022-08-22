It’s a difficult feeling with which to reckon, when a world leader is actively and unapologetically trying to erase your culture — or any acknowledgement of its existence.
It’s the conundrum the Ukrainians currently face, Alisa Lozhkina notes. While Lozhkina currently resides in California, she’s Ukrainian. The curator, art historian, author and scholar was thrilled to be in Aspen for the first time last week, presenting “Beast of War, Bird of Hope” at the Aspen Institute. But she lamented that while Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine put the former Soviet nation on the map — or, at least, certainly in western society’s collective consciousness — on and since Feb. 24, for Ukrainians, this dynamic has been at least an existential threat for much longer.
“There are some photographs; there are some drawings — so very different mediums, which I also combined with several works which reflect on the previous situation, because this war didn’t start for Ukrainians in February,” she said in a Wednesday interview outside the Koch Building on the Aspen Institute campus. “It started in 2014.”
That was the year that Putin “reclaimed” Crimea as part of Russia. During his formal address recognizing the annexation of the Ukrainian territory in March 2014, Putin described the fall of the Soviet Union as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.” He went on to denounce the North Atlantic Treaty Organization: “That’s the way it was with the expansion of NATO in the East, with the deployment of military infrastructure at our borders. They always told us the same thing, ‘Well, this doesn’t involve you,’” according to reporting by the New York Times.
So for years, artists have been at the forefront of documenting the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Lozhkina said. As a curator and art historian specializing in Eastern European art, it was important for her to work with some of those artists to curate a multimedia exhibit that would simultaneously capture this present moment while also preserving it in important archives to come.
“A lot of artists have been working with the topics of war — the topic of conflict — because there was this conflict in the Donbas region, and everybody was aware of that,” she said. “So it’s a continuous, ongoing topic in Ukrainian art — and we didn’t have enough space to show everything, but we just gave a couple of artworks [a platform].”
Still, every piece displayed in “Beast of War, Bird of Hope” was created since the February invasion — except for the two title pieces, by Maria Prymachenko. Prymachenko is now largely recognized as the most recognizable Ukrainian artist of contemporary times — despite the fact that her biography spans from 1909-1997.
“Her works have been recognized by UNESCO, praised by Picasso, and she is an icon of Ukrainian art and culture. In 2022, a Prymachenko painting was included in the Venice Biennale’s main exhibition,” an Aspen Institute press release explains.
Lozhkina describes Prymachenko as “one of the best artists of the 20th century … this beloved, dear darling of Ukrainian culture.” When a museum dedicated to housing Prymachenko’s works was destroyed during the most recent invasion, it became a rallying cry for locals to protect their artistic heritage.
“It happened, they think, on Feb. 28,” Lozhkina said. “Local residents were helping to rescue the artworks, and it got viral. It got international coverage in all major news outlets — so she got suddenly visible.”
With the “Beast of War, Bird of Hope,” Prymachenko’s work has a new audience, this time in the United States, and specifically in Aspen. It’s the first time “Beast of War” has not been displayed outside of Ukraine until recently since its creation 50 years ago.
“We were like, ‘Wow, this is such a powerful symbol: the beast, the bird … so we were so excited to find the opportunity to bring her [here],” Lozhkina said.
But every artist whose work is featured has an important, modern-day tale of surviving the war and working to preserve Ukrainian culture, she noted. Many of the pieces are for sale, and proceeds will go toward supporting both the creators and the Aspen Institute Kyiv, an independent nonpartisan organization founded in 2015.
The exhibition is free and scheduled to run through October. It will be held in the Stranahan room of the Koch building on the Aspen Meadows campus. Members of the public are invited to visit between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“Please check in at the reception desk of the Paepcke Building for assistance with directions or access to the room or call 970-925-7010,” the press release advises.