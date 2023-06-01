The Aspen Institute announced today its summer scheduling for a trio of lecture series that will offer free admission to the public.
Advanced required registration to attend the Hurst Lecture Series, McCloskey Speaker Series and Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series opens June 9 at as.pn/acpevents. Organizers expect full-capacity audiences and are urging early registration. Events also will be live-streamed at youtube.com/@aspeninstitute.
All events will take place at venues on the Aspen Meadows campus in the West End neighborhood. The summer schedule is as follows:
• Wednesday, July 12, 6-7 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium: The McCloskey Speaker Series starts with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. Yovanovitch will discuss her new book, “Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir” and provide analysis on the latest developments on the war in Ukraine, and explain why it is in U.S. national security interests to support Ukraine.
• Friday, July 14, 6-7 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium: The Murdock Mind, Body Spirit Series presents bestselling author and New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik, who will discuss findings of his latest book, “The Real Work: On the Mystery of Mastery,” with Vivian Schiller, executive director, Aspen Digital, Aspen Institute. The book addresses how people learn and master new skills in an effort to better themselves.
• Tuesday, July 18, 5-6 p.m., Greenwald Pavilion: The Hurst Lecture Series kicks off when an opening session in collaboration with the Aspen Security Forum. A speaker will be announced later.
• Friday, July 21, time TBD, Doerr-Hosier Center: The McCloskey Speaker Series closes out the Aspen Security Forum with a speaker to be named later.
• Monday, July 24, 3-5 p.m., Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies: An open house will be held for the exhibition “Concept of a Visualist: Herbert Bayer's World Geo-Graphic Atlas.” On hand will be exhibition curator Bernard Jazzar, who is Bayer expert and curator of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Collection, and Benjamin Benus, associate professor of art and design history at Loyola University New Orleans. Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield and Lissa Ballinger, acting director, Bayer Center, will give opening remarks at 4 p.m.
• Monday, July 24, 6-7 p.m., Doerr-Hosier Center: The Hurst Lecture Series will pick up where the day’s earlier open house left off, with a panel discussion about Bayer’s “World Geo-Graphic Atlas.” Porterfield will lead the discussion with Jazzar, Benus and Andrew Travers, Penner Manager of Educational Programs at the Bayer Center.
• Tuesday, July 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Greenwald Pavilion: The McCloskey Speaker Series will feature a group of Republican governors in a panel discussion. The discussion is titled “Leadership and Innovation at the State Level: A Conversation with Republican Governors.” The participating governors have yet to be announced.
• Thursday, July 27, 6-7 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium: The McCloskey Speaker Series will address global conflict in a session called “How the U.S. Deals with War Today: Pulling Out After 20 Years in Afghanistan, and Bolstering Ukraine.” Bestselling author and decorated U.S. Marine veteran Elliot Ackerman will be in conversation with Kitty Boone, vice president, Public Programs, Aspen Institute. Ackerman, who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan and has covered wars in Ukraine and Syria, will discuss how the U.S. war in Afghanistan, Russia's incursion into Ukraine and the threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan pose interrelated challenges in the years ahead.
• Thursday, Aug. 3, 6-7 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium: The Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series will dive into therapy with Lori Gottlieb, New York Times bestselling author, psychotherapist and co-host of the "Dear Therapists" podcast. She’ll be joined in conversation with Aspen Institute Trustee Carla Pineyro Sublett. Gottlieb will discuss her latest book, “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.”
• Friday, Aug. 4, 1-2 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium: The McCloskey Speaker Series, in collaboration with the Aspen Economic Strategy Group, will focus on the economy with a panel discussion featuring Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO, Bank of America; former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; and Dr. Cecilia Rouse, Katzman-Ernst professor in economics and education, Princeton University. They will be in conversation with Greg Ip, chief economics commentator for the The Wall Street Journal.
• Tuesday, Aug, 8, 6-7 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium: The Hurst Lecture Series will feature bestselling author and historian Douglas Brinkley, who will discuss the “Silent Spring Revolution: The Environment from JFK to Joe Biden.” Brinkley, the Katherine Tsanoff Brown chair in humanities and professor of history at Rice University, will discuss the rise of environmental activism during the Long Sixties (1960-73) and the key figures that sparked an environmental revolution.
• Thursday, Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium: The McCloskey Speaker Series, in collaboration with Aspen Chapel, will present “Secrets Revealed by the Webb Telescope: Looking at Ourselves from the Beginning of Time.” The featured speaker, Dr. James Bullock, dean of the School of Physical Sciences at the University of California-Irvine, will discuss the James Webb Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever created. Bullock recently served as chair of the James Webb Telescope User Committee and is considered one of the foremost experts on the operations of the telescope.
• Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-7 p.m., Paepcke Auditorium: The Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series will feature Dacher Keltner, professor of psychology at University of California-Berkeley and faculty director at the UC-Berkeley Greater Good Science Center, in conversation with Carolyne Heldman, producer and host of "Behind the Lens," a weekly podcast of the nonprofit news organization The Lens in New Orleans. Keltner will discuss his new book “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life.”