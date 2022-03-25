Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was well known on the world stage for her advocacy for human rights and mentorship, but she was also a beloved member of the Aspen community and called a friend by many in the Aspen area.
Albright was a longtime member of the Aspen Institute Board of Trustees starting in 2002, and through the Institute, she founded the Aspen Ministers Forum and created Aspen Central Europe, based in Prague. Albright also gave several book signings at Explore Booksellers and other events in Aspen, making connections with locals and organizations that lasted a lifetime.
Even though she must have been busy helping to run the country as the nation’s first female secretary of state — in President Bill Clinton’s administration, from 1997-2001 — or advocate for refugees in Europe, Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield said that Albright always said yes anytime she was asked to do an event in Aspen.
“She would say yes to anybody who asked her to participate in Aspen community life,” Porterfield said. “For Secretary Albright, mind, body, spirit and citizenship were all connected, and Aspen’s a place that celebrates them all.”
Porterfield recalled that Albright enjoyed visiting Aspen annually — or sometimes biannually — with her sister to enjoy the culture, community and nature. In return, she was beloved by many members of the greater community and revered by the staff and her fellow board members at the Institute.
She also told him in 2018 that the Aspen Institute was the only board she wanted to serve on because of the organization’s central values concerning freedom of thought, dialogue and practical discussion. Those values were not shared by the authoritarian governments that Albright’s family fled from in Czechoslovakia when she was a young child, and she found them in Aspen.
“I think this place animated values in her heart — values in her soul — that she wasn’t able to live in Europe, but she was able to create for herself in America,” Porterfield said.
He described Thursday as a “somber day” at the Aspen Institute, and said that the Institute, the community and society as a whole has lost many things along with Albright, who died Wednesday of cancer at the age of 84.
“She embodied our desire to work, to help create free, just and equitable societies. That was who she was,” Porterfield said. “I feel as if I speak for all of Aspen Institute when I say that every one of us was both inspired by her example, supported by her leadership and challenged by her integrity to do the best work we can do to make the world a better place.”
In a blog post on Wednesday, the Aspen Institute wrote about Albright’s accomplishments both in Aspen and globally, and said that she leaves behind an enormous legacy as a champion of freedom, justice and equity around the world.
“All of us who had the good fortune and grace to know her, or to be in her presence, understood her to be a warm, caring, and people-centered human being as well as a deeply principled and towering public servant,” the post reads.
Porterfield added that Albright carried out the Aspen Idea in many ways during her time with the Institute. She never declined an invitation to speak in town, served on the board for 20 years — which meant three trips to Colorado each year — and helped establish programs like the Aspen Ministers Forum and Aspen Central Europe that continue to strengthen international ties. A native of what was once Czechoslovakia, that connection was meaningful for Albright in more ways than one.
“Think about how wonderful that is,” Porterfield said. “She brought her American spiritual home to Prague, her place of birth and her cultural spiritual home.”
The Aspen Strategy Group also posted a tribute to Albright on the Institute’s website, in which members wrote that the group mourns her passing and remembered the experience, passion and boundless energy she brought to each discussion and initiative.
“We will remember her too as an active listener and — in true ASG form — always eager to learn and have her viewpoint challenged,” the post reads. “At our last meeting in fall of 2021, on the topic of democracy, she memorably reminded us that while democracies have recently felt on the back foot, they are resilient and ‘freedom is poised for a comeback.’ May we all help make that true.”
The Institute and the Aspen Strategy Group both remember Albright as a mentor to young professionals around her, including interns and fellows at the Institute by speaking privately with them on the sidelines of meetings.
“The lives she impacted and improved were many. We are grateful that ours and those of our members were among them,” the post continues. “We have lost a beloved member and friend. It was a privilege to know her and to be better for knowing her.”
Albright’s last actions included speaking publicly against the recent actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which she wrote about in an opinion article for the New York Times the day before Ukraine was invaded.
Her legacy at the Aspen Institute and — as Porterfield said — of being a warm and caring person will live on in the people she touched and the bridges she built in the Aspen community and the world.