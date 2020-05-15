The Aspen Institute will return more than $8 million it was granted through the federal Paycheck Protection Program after a Washington Post report sparked criticism that the organization with deep-pocketed backers could receive funds meant to keep businesses on life support.
The article, published Wednesday, noted that the institute sits on a $115 million endowment and has multiple billionaires on its board of trustees.
As noted by the article and an Aspen Institute statement, the institute, with about 430 full-time employees spread across campuses in Aspen and on the East Coast, is below the 500-employee cap for the PPP program. With estimated losses this year due to canceled programs, including the Aspen Ideas Festival, of $14 to $17 million, according to the Post report, institute officials told the newspaper they had applied for the funds in the beginning days of the COVID-19 shutdown in order to preserve employees’ jobs.
“We believe that our application, which was made in the first week of the PPP, was consistent with the goals of the program. Upon listening to our communities and further reflection, we have made the decision to return the loan,” says a statement issued by the Aspen Institute on Thursday. “The Aspen Institute is committed to doing our part to help the country and the world both recover from and rebuild after this global pandemic. We stand with all who are trying to make a difference in very difficult times.”
An institute spokesperson declined to answer questions Thursday about how the organization would make up for the $8 million in PPP funds or if anyone would lose their employment because of the giveback. The spokesman also declined to clarify whether the PPP loan would have supported jobs at Aspen Meadows Resort, a hotel and conference center on the Aspen Institute’s West End campus.
The spokesperson confirmed that the institute’s board of trustees authorized a $7.5 million drawdown of the endowment, but that rules governing the fund prevent more of those dollars from being used to support operations.
The institute announced on March 26 that Aspen Ideas Festival, the 10-day gathering that is most prominent on its summer calendar, would not take place this year.