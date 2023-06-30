Pitkin County is ready to welcome home its jail inmates.
After housing inmates in other facilities since 2021, Pitkin County has made the safety improvements necessary to reopen the facility in July, according to a news release issued by the county on Thursday.
Inmates were most recently housed in Eagle County Detention Center. Prior to that, they were housed in Garfield County Jail.
Among the updates at the Pitkin County Jail were installation of detention grade, steel cell doors, replacement of door handles with safer models and swapping out fixtures within cells to improve safety. The toilets are now stainless steel rather than porcelain and concrete bed frames were installed. The upgrades also included creation of a cell compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. New lights and flooring were also installed.
“The safety of the jail is equally important for the inmate as it is for our detention deputies,” Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione said in a statement. “We’re all human beings regardless of what side of the bars we’re on.”
The safety improvements do not address the structural issues with the Pitkin County Jail — ”primarily how to sustainably and safety separate inmates by classification such as severity of offense and gender,” the county said. “In the newly renovated jail, inmates will be separated by classification but the set-up is a short-term fix and requires the temporary closure of the jail’s work release program.”
The county commissioners and staff are working with the sheriff’s office on long-term solutions. They have formed a Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to examine the issues.
“Goals for the future of the jail include staying on the leading edge of evidence-based practices that lower recidivism, protect public safety and reflect community values,” Buglione said.
In addition to reopening the jail to inmates, the jail staff are bringing back programming for inmates such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and yoga.