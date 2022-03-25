The Elected Officials Transportation Committee unanimously agreed Thursday to give future consideration to the Aspen Jewish Congregation’s request for long-term access through the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot to property that could one day be the home of a new worship center.
To be clear, the EOTC’s decision does not grant the access, nor has the AJC decided whether it will proceed with the development. Rather, the inquiry from the congregation to the committee — which is made up of elected officials representing Pitkin County, Aspen and Snowmass Village — is considered a “first step” toward the possibility of obtaining such access to the property if a worship facility is built. The congregation does not currently own the land, which lies just north of the park-and-ride lot on Highway 82.
EOTC staff pointed out at the meeting that the committee will have to determine — at a later date and following the AJC’s release of more details about the proposed development — that access through the lot would meet previously determined standards for such use. Those standards include, but are not limited to, a demonstration of significant public benefit; exploration of all alternatives; non-impairment of traffic operations at the Highway 82-Brush Creek Road intersection; and demonstration that traffic increases through the park-and-ride lot won’t degrade the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s service or bicycle-pedestrian access.
Aspen Councilman Skippy Mesirow, as a member of the EOTC, said he would want assurances that access to the development would not inhibit future expansions of the park-and-ride lot or any approved future uses. And Pitkin County Commissioner Steve Child said he could envision a scenario in which “75 cars” are leaving the property at the same time on their way back to Aspen, possibly creating a traffic problem at the Brush Creek intersection.
Chris Bendon, a local land-use planner representing the congregation, pointed out that events and worship services at a new AJC facility “wouldn’t be an everyday kind of thing.” The concepts for development are at early stages, and congregation officials are merely embarking upon the necessary “due diligence” required to explore the proposal further.
“If you feel this is a horrible idea, don’t keep it in the back of your head,” Bendon told EOTC members.
The AJC currently holds services at the Aspen Chapel, farther upvalley near the Highway 82 roundabout, but is embroiled in a dispute with the chapel’s board of trustees over a variety of issues that throw the congregation’s future use of that facility into question. Those issues were reported by local media last year, when the chapel’s board put the AJC “on notice” in May following a financial dispute related to the shared cost of a roof repair. The AJC viewed the action as a precursor to possible eviction, a notion that was disputed by the chapel board.
AJC officials said then and now they were willing to share in the cost of repairs, as they always had, but also wanted the chapel board’s acknowledgment of the validity of a 99-year agreement between the two parties that was signed in 1989. The AJC did not get that acknowledgment, and in July filed a lawsuit seeking a court ruling on the agreement’s validity.
Negotiations between the two parties since last summer, designed to find an amicable solution and break the impasse, did not go well (according to both sides), leading to an escalation in the conflict between the chapel board and AJC over the past week.
On Tuesday, the chapel board issued a news release stating that “months of discussion and mediation” between the two sides “have ended without settlement” of the lawsuit. The chapel board said the lawsuit “challenges the ownership and financial future of the Aspen Chapel with AJC’s claim that it is a joint venture partner in the chapel’s property.” AJC officials say they have made no such claim.
The release, however, goes further and points to the chapel’s need for $2 million in major building repairs. Faced with those costs, and the fees involved in defending a lawsuit, chapel trustee Barbara Owen says in the release that the chapel may be forced to file for bankruptcy.
“A Chapter 11 reorganization process may be the only practical way to restructure in a financially sustainable way. We must consider every alternative that will allow us to continue as an interfaith center, as the founders envisioned,” Owen said in a prepared statement.
The release additionally says members of the chapel board “respect the AJC’s decision to seek a new home.” AJC officials have countered that they would rather not have to seek a new home, and call many aspects of the news release “erroneous.”
AJC board president Craig Navias said earlier this week that the congregation has always been willing to pay its usual 40% share for necessary repairs to the chapel building. He said the AJC has always paid its rent — even when the congregation wasn’t using the building during the first year (and several subsequent months) of the pandemic — and basically just wants “financial transparency” and to continue to use the Aspen Chapel per the terms of the 1989 agreement.
“I hate to speculate why people do the things they do, but I have no idea what the purpose of the [Aspen Chapel] press release is,” Navias said earlier this week. “The whole thing seems very strange to me."