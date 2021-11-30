Hanukkah came a little early this year as the lunar and solar calendars aligned, and the Aspen Jewish Congregation was ready to get festive with two nights of festivities planned for this week.
On Sunday night, the AJC held a community menorah lighting ceremony in Willits to kick off the week. On Friday, they will hold a Hanukkah celebration at the Aspen Chapel with fun events for the whole family. Rabbi Emily Segal said that this year, the AJC is excited to be able to gather with community members again after long periods away from others due to COVID-19.
On Sunday, about 50-60 people showed up for the first night lighting ceremony, and the group was able to play songs and participate in the menorah lighting. Segal said it was a lot of fun to be able to sing together as a group.
“It was a great opportunity for the community to be able to gather and celebrate Hanukkah together after not being able to last year,” added Jason Schnissel, executive director of the AJC.
Under normal circumstances, the AJC would hold a large Hanukkah party for the community on the first night, complete with burgers from Sure Thing Burger across the street. However, maskless indoor events were not possible this year due to COVID-19, but Segal said it was still good to be able to be together after last year’s virtual festivities.
“Last year we created Hanukkah kits,” she said. “We dropped them off at the homes of all of our community members that were in town at the time, and we did an online celebration and some Zoom menorah lighting ceremonies. This year, we are really grateful to be able to be together.”
The AJC usually also kicks the eighth night up a notch with a party, lots of food and musical performances by the Synagogue band, Shir Bliss. The band is on hiatus until it is safe to gather in groups again, but this year’s Friday celebration will still be packed with fun for the whole family.
Starting at 4:45 p.m., the events will kick off with a Tot Hanukkah celebration for babies up to pre-school-aged children and their families. Aspen organization Child, Wild and Free will partner with the AJC to provide storytime, songs and crafts for the little ones before the other festivities begin at 6 p.m.
There will be a dreidel tournament, songs, and families will go home with pre-wrapped sufganiyot — fried Hanukkah doughnuts filled with cream or jelly. Families are also encouraged to “BYOM”— or bring their own menorahs for a group menorah lighting and blessing ceremony.
Pre-registration is required for the celebration, and masks and proof of vaccination will be required for all attendees over the age of 12. To register, visit aspenjewish.org/chanukah.html.
Segal said that she hopes the celebration will bring some light into people’s lives in this time of COVID.
“Still, in this very uncertain time, it’s a really great opportunity to celebrate light with our festival of lights in the darkest season,” she said.