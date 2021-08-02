The relationship between the Aspen Jewish Congregation and the Aspen Chapel — which goes back to 1989 — has been a sticking point since May, when the latter put the former on notice, reflecting the strain between the two entities.
It appears neither party wants to see it come to a breaking point. Still, AJC President Craig Navias announced via email newsletter Sunday that the congregation has filed suit against chapel in Pitkin County Court asking for a ruling on the validity of the 1989 agreement.
In 1989, the Aspen Chapel board and the AJC came to a 99-year agreement that would allow the latter a permanent space for services, events and offices, and the AJC was given two representative seats on the board. At that time, the AJC paid 33% of the building’s maintenance and operating costs. Over the years, as the congregation grew, so too did its financial contributions to the chapel, to 40%.
That’s according to the history outlined in an email sent in May to the Aspen Daily News from the Aspen Chapel leadership.
“In 1989, the AJC provided a one-time $100,000 contribution to support the Chapel building. In 1995 funds were raised by the AJC to build a new classroom, a rabbi’s study and a vault to store the Torah,” the email explains. “In the 1990s the AJC shared in needed repairs to the roof, windows, and sanctuary. They also shared the expenses of a new boiler in 2018.”
But when it came to a new roof in 2020, especially with the context of COVID-19 that created further financial strains, the AJC declined to participate. It led to an impasse — one that’s continued even beyond the initial point of contention, according to Navias’ email.
“The AJC has made multiple attempts to try resolving this amicably, including making the payment the chapel sought for the new roof under the condition that they acknowledge the validity of our 1989 agreement,” he wrote.
No monetary damages are being pursued, just a ruling on the validity of the original agreement, Navias wrote, adding that getting the courts involved was not a desired route but one advised by the AJC’s attorneys.