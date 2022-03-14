Preliminary plans by the Aspen Jewish Congregation to develop a place of worship and Hebrew school near the Brush Creek Park and Ride and Highway 82 have surfaced in a memorandum prepared in advance of an upcoming meeting of the Elected Officials Transportation Committee.
The committee, which consists of elected officials in Pitkin County, Aspen and Snowmass Village, is being asked to consider long-term access to the proposed site through the park-and-ride lot. The route through the lot to the south end of the property is considered safer than using Highway 82 to access the proposed 18,000-square-foot building at the parcel’s north end, according to the EOTC staff memo. Ideally, the site would utilize both access points.
The meeting will be held on March 24 at the Pitkin County administration building. It starts at 4 p.m. and also includes a scheduled public hearing on the proposed Aspen Trail connector between the park-and-ride lot and the Aspen Airport Business Center. Officials also plan to discuss a retreat planned for April 28 at the Pearl Room of Aspen City Hall.
The memo says that the EOTC is the first step in the public review process related to the potential AJC development. The AJC also will have to submit formal plans to Pitkin County government as part of the land-use review process and will need permission from the Colorado Department of Transportation to create a north-end access point to the property from Highway 82.
EOTC staff, the memo continues, holds the opinion that the proposed development and related mitigation measures are “too conceptual” for staff to be able to provide a recommendation or for EOTC members to make a determination on the request at the upcoming meeting.
“However, in the review of this proposal, EOTC staff drafted a list of standards that any developer requesting access through the Brush Creek Park and Ride should meet in order for the EOTC to consider allowing access,” the memo states.
Those standards include: a demonstration of significant public benefit; exploration of all alternatives; non-impairment of traffic operations at the Highway 82-Brush Creek Road intersection; and demonstration that traffic increases through the park-and-ride lot won’t degrade the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s service or bicycle-pedestrian access.
Additionally, the development “shall pay its own way,” and access cannot cause an increase in facility maintenance or operational costs at the park-and-ride lot. There also cannot be conflict with the city of Aspen’s and RFTA’s leases at the CDOT-owned site.
According to the memo, the proposal for the development is in the conceptual stage, and programming is envisioned as a single building with the following use areas: a 15,000-square-foot worship area with a lobby, kitchen and restroom space; a 3,000-square-foot Hebrew school, also with restroom space; a 27,000-square-foot parking area to accommodate 75 spaces; and a potential day care facility.
Since the late 1980s, the AJC has leased space at the Aspen Chapel off Meadowood Drive for most of its worship services, programming and special events. The future of that long-term arrangement was placed into doubt when, in May 2021, the chapel’s board put the AJC “on notice” over the terms of their long-term agreement. There was a dispute over shared expenses at the chapel building — responsibility for the cost of a new roof was at the heart of the matter — but there was no eviction notice, and the two parties pledged to work toward an amicable solution.
AJC officials could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday on either the conceptual plans for development or the status of the chapel’s official demand for compliance on the expense issue.
A Feb. 9 letter from AJC Executive Director Jason Schnissel to the EOTC’s transportation administrator, David Pesnichak, states that as the congregation has grown over the past 35 years, there have been “many limitations and issues with the existing space at the chapel.” Some are related to capacity while others are related to the chapel’s lack of a security system, Schnissel’s letter states.
“With anti-Semitism on the rise and growing hate crimes, safety precautions need to be considered more than ever,” the letter says. “Sadly, even in our quiet community, we are not immune to this threat and this has become a major concern among congregants and clergy.”
The letter mentions the strained relationship between the chapel leadership and the AJC as well.
“While this may subside, the congregation has become more interested in a long-term, stable home for future generations,” Schnissel’s letter adds.