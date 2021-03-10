Aspen has signed on to a regional partnership meant to bring faster, more reliable broadband to the Roaring Fork Valley. In a work session Monday night, the Aspen City Council agreed to pitch in financially — along with Pitkin County, Snowmass Village and Basalt — to lease new fiber optic cable being laid this summer by Holy Cross energy.
Paul Schultz, information technology director with the city, wrote in a memo to council that the infrastructure update is timed well with a 50% match grant opportunity from Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs.
“Holy Cross Energy’s Roaring Fork Valley 2021 fiber implementation, 50% DOLA grant matching funds and regional partnerships present a rare opportunity to efficiently and effectively advance communications infrastructure in the Roaring Fork Valley,” he said.
In 2019, Aspen began hosting a MeetMe Center, one node on a 481-mile broadband network throughout northwest Colorado known as Project THOR. Each node has at least two diverse fiber routes running to it, ensuring that internet access stays strong even if there were to be an outage along the line.
“So this network has really served us well. It is delivering considerable value to Aspen and our partner communities,” Schultz told the council Tuesday night.
Since the network went live last year, Schultz said he lost count of the number of times commercial internet access went down — including two different instances in 2020 when a truck took down a powerline — but the THOR service prevailed.
“This has very much proven itself, especially during the pandemic. I stopped counting after four outages that happened that we didn't see any impact when major fiber cuts happened somewhere downvalley,” Schultz said. “I am not aware of any other internet service providers in our region that are providing that resilience. It costs more to engineer a resilient network like this.”
THOR connects what is dubbed the “middle mile,” and individual municipalities can then build out more connectivity locally. Both the city and council have leveraged resources, including the county’s microwave towers, to create the broadband networks Aspen Community Broadband and the Pitkin County Broadband Initiative.
Aspen Community Broadband serves 14 customers — primarily government operations, city-owned buildings and public safety entities. While the city is the internet service provider in this case, the fiber lines are also “open access,” which means third parties or corporate ISPs can also utilize the infrastructure.
Schultz said the city aspires to keep prices low and accessible for its partner organizations.
“We want to have enough run rate to obviously make it sustainable and pay the cost, ideally [with] a little bit of profit so that we can reinvest back in the network. But it isn't intended to be a big money maker, we are optimising for community value,” he said.
That, in turn, has helped all broadband customers see their price drop as commercial entities work to remain competitive.
“We've noticed both locally and regionally that the competition is good. We've seen some prices come down,” he said.
With the new funding request, the city would be able to bring that redundant broadband past the ABC and on to Cozy Point Ranch and the Brush Creek Park and Ride. The buildout lists North 40, Cozy Point and the Colorado Department of Transportation as potential customers, along with Snowmass Village and Basalt. Furthermore, a connection point used by Mountain Rescue Aspen could serve as a station for the inhabitants of a 300-unit housing proposal on theLumberyard property.
Council expressed enthusiasm for the buildout and the idea of an improved fiber network coming in from the MeetMe Center in Glenwood Springs.
“I so appreciate the continual effort to build in redundancy and fiber into the community,” said councilmember Skippy Mesirow.
He said the business sector in particular has expressed the importance of high-speed internet connections in a digital workplace.
“If you are a business located in Aspen, that you have high speed resilient internet at competitive rates is such a big deal,” Mesirow said. “Especially now with COVID and the switchover of business that will remain thereafter, the desirability of this is going to be really broad.”
Councilmember Rachel Richards agreed. She pointed out that most credit card transactions locally rely on an internet connection, a reality that brought business to a halt the times fiber cables were damaged this year.
“If the computers are down, they cannot do transactions — the cash registers don’t open up. It can cost a community far, far more than the investment [in fiber],” she said.
Furthermore, natural disasters are on the rise at the same time that more of everyday life becomes “connected” — meaning both those networks need to have backups as well.
“The redundancy is just pivotal. It’s just pivotal. You go down for a short time, and you can lose everything from emergency communication to people’s ability to unlock their houses,” Richards said.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein expressed his support for the city contributing to the Holy Cross lease payments and maintenance — about a $250,000 price tag over 10 years, all told. While state law prohibits governments from acting as service providers, local electorates are able to opt out of this restriction. Hauenstein said the public’s 92% approval for the ballot measure shows the community is also in support of stronger, more reliable internet.
“I am totally in support of option one — and building it out as much as possible,” he said.
Other options presented to council were to keep the status quo, or invest slightly less while sacrificing some of the reliability and future capacity of the local network.
Councilmember Ann Mullins expressed that the reduced-price option would be shortsighted.
“I think that there is much more benefit, long range, than reducing some cost at this point,” Mullins said.
The city hopes to recoup the investment through acting as an internet provider for business internet needs. Beyond partners who have already expressed interest, Schultz said the technology and needs over the next decade will bring customers that are not even at the table as of yet.
“Since this is a 10-year infrastructure investment, we think there is quite a few other potential revenue sources, some of which we now know and some of which we fully expect once interested parties become aware of this new fiber infrastructure built in the Roaring Fork Valley,” he said.
The expected rollout of 5G might make the third-party access opportunity more desirable in the coming years, as well.
“Of course small cells are going to be built in the Roaring Fork Valley and the city of Aspen, so there might be some opportunities for supporting them,” Schultz said.
The private use of the public lines is a hybrid that Richards said is the next best thing to free public internet, which the county found to be unfeasible during her time on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
She said with the built-out infrastructure and private ISP companies involved, people who right now may live in pockets of the valley that do not have reliable internet will be brought into the fold.
“This is about advancing the whole community,” she said. “How do you get the best service possible to people, and then give them the choice of providers.”