It’s been a successful season for the girls competing at the under-19 level in Aspen hockey — going as far as current structuring of the two leagues they compete in will take them.
On Feb. 12, the Aspen Junior Hockey 19U Leafs won the Colorado Girls Hockey League title, scoring three unanswered goals to beat rival Steamboat in the finals. A week prior, on Feb. 5, the Mountain Select team, composed of top-level athletes from Colorado’s mountain towns, secured the top spot in the Western Girls Hockey League,
On Feb. 5, Mountain Select — a second-tier team built from top-level athletes across Colorado mountain towns — won the Western Girls Hockey League playoffs after finishing the regular season with just one loss. A week later, the 19U Leafs girls team — a more recreational level — took the league title in the Colorado Girls Hockey League.
Because the CGHL includes all teams throughout the state, however, it is the equivalent of a state title in their eyes — when they go for the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association Cup next weekend, they’ll face three of the teams they had to compete with in their league.
“When we win the championship for our league, it’s pretty much kind of like winning state,” Aspen Junior Hockey Executive Director Harlan Pratt said. “What we’ve kind of asked our girls teams to say is yes, this isn’t a true state championship, but what we’re hoping is you’re getting an opportunity to set the bar in the state that the girls are looking for something similar to the boys.”
On the 19U side, Aspen overcame rival Steamboat in the finals, 3-1 on Feb. 12 in Gunnison. The Leafs trailed by one in the second period before Anabella Simeone tied the game with just under three minutes remaining in the period. She scored early in the third for what would become the game-winning goal before Siena Garaffa sealed the win with a goal in the final minute, according to GameSheet Inc. scoring. Goaltender Jacey Read notched 18 saves on 19 shots.
Aspen went 4-0 in the tournament, with a goal differential of 14-3 after finishing the season trailing Steamboat, which went an undefeated 12-0, in the standings. Aspen’s only loss in official competition was to Steamboat, 11-1, but the Leafs started to get the Stampede’s number in some end-of-season friendly competitions ahead of the league tournament.
It all resulted in the first 19U girls banner going up at the Aspen Rec Center since 2019-20, according to senior captain Ella Zane — who said the last one was raised her freshman year.
Now, with some of her teammates already prepping for their spring sports season, the CAHA tournament provides a fairly confusing dynamic.
“I don’t really know how to feel about it,” Zane said. “It was kind of like, ‘Oh my gosh, league championships,’ which is what we’ve been doing our whole lives, so that was our big hurrah. Then they’re like, ‘Oh, let’s do another one.’ … That would mean states and make more opportunities for girls for the future. For Steamboat, they’re like, ‘Oh, so now we can beat you at states.’ Well, we already beat you.”
The tournament is being played March 2-5 at the Apex Ice Arena in Arvada.
Zane admitted that the Mountain Select tournament was more meaningful in that the competition was stiffer and it was one of her last opportunities to play with some of her high-level friends from across the state. It brings together athletes from Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Grand Junction, Vail, Summit and Telluride.
Zane, Simeone, Paige Pulliam and Sienna Garaffa all compete for both the Leafs and the Select.
In the tournament running from Feb. 2-5, the Select went 7-0 with three overtime wins, Zane said.
But even for asserting themselves as one of the state’s better groups, there isn’t much higher for them to go. To be eligible to play in a regional or national tournament, according to Pratt, CAHA requires athletes to compete for Team Colorado, based on the Front Range.
For Aspen athletes, that requires them, essentially, to compete for three teams: Team Colorado, requiring driving to Denver in the winter several times a week, Mountain Select to get regular high-level competition close to home, and the 19U Tier I team, which Pratt requires all Select players to suit up for, otherwise numbers may not be high enough to field a team.
So, for Aspen athletes, titles in the WGHL and CGHL are, more or less, the apex of what they can accomplish in the 19U circuit. And they reached the summit, but the hope is for more opportunities of meaningful, competitive hockey for the next generation of Leafs athletes.
“At this point in time, the [league] tournament is the one that we were most proud of this season,” 19U Tier I coach David Dredge said. “I would like to see that change in the future just because of my understanding of the implications behind a league championship vs. a state championship and the opportunities that that affords these players if we were to win a state championship and have an opportunity to play at regionals.”