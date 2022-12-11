Aspen Junior Hockey turns 50

The first thing you see walking into Lewis Ice Arena is the banners. Lots of them.

With the Aspen Recreation Center’s raised mezzanine over its ice sheet, the pieces of recognition, though in their appropriate place in the rafters of the rink, are virtually at eye level. All but one — commemorating Aspen High School’s 2007 hockey state championship, are a reminder of the illustrious history of Aspen Junior Hockey, denoting more than 30 state championships and dozens of league and district titles. With banners dating back to the 1990s covering three iterations of the AJH logo, it’s a lot of stimulation.

But for a program celebrating its 50th birthday, it’s far from a comprehensive collection. And while winning is important to a program, pieces of cloth hanging from the rafters are only a piece of a burgeoning sub-community in Aspen for a half a century.

“It’s pretty special to see how much history’s involved in it, meaning the people that have been involved in it and they’re still helping today,” AJH Executive Director Harlan Pratt said. “So many people have helped, so many people have offered their time and volunteered and it makes it pretty special. It’s pretty neat to see 50 years.”

On Saturday, the Leafs and the Avalanche Alumni Association came together for their second annual charity fundraiser, the second leg of AJH’s Stirling Cup, which itself is in its 21st year. After a doubleheader for the Leafs under-14 A team, AJH players took part in a skills competition before Aspen old-timers took the ice against former players of the Avs’ NHL team, Stanley Cup champions and Colorado hockey legends.

It marked a major milestone and generations of lacing up skates. The words those involved with the program have used often come back to two: “community” and “family.” In a town dominated by skiing, hockey carved out its own niche.

Pratt has been around for only a fraction of AJH’s history, being named to the role in 2020. The former pro replaced seven-year leader Shaun Hathaway, who was named the director of Team Colorado following his departure. Pratt, whose brother is an assistant coach with the Avalanche, saw the community rally through COVID-19 and at long last joined AJH through a proper Stirling Cup, the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser.

Matt Fields played for AJH in the ’80s and ’90s. He’s now playing in the local men’s league with many of his teammates from his younger days, and is now a coach in the program, which features his own children.

“When I think back to my youth and see the progression, it really is like a big, huge family. It’s mostly about relationships when you’re part of a tight-knit team,” Fields said. “As a parent, I’m just really thankful that they have the opportunity to play hockey and be a part of this program.”

For the at-times solitary sport of skiing, the teamwork and camaraderie aspects can go missing. No other sport can replicate the difficulty of hand-eye coordination, teamwork and IQ that hockey can, especially considering it’s all happening on ice. That’s why many of the valley’s multi-sport athletes have gravitated toward it, including those of Tamme Mellenthin, a current board member of AJH.

“My kids are learning about life through the sport of hockey,” Mellenthin said. “My kids are multi-sport athletes. They do anything. But my oldest just fell in love with it. … What I love about Aspen Junior Hockey is that the longer you’re in the program it becomes a generational sport.”

It started, in earnest, in the ’60s, when John McBride Sr., a former U.S. Hockey Team player, and three colleagues started discussions to purchase the Aspen Ice Garden from Ruth Brown. Having grown up in a hockey family in Illinois, playing at the collegiate level and making the national team, he wanted to expose the youth in his new home of Aspen to the game.

“The motivation was that those of us that started it had so much fun with hockey,” McBride said. “It’s different than lacrosse or soccer because instead of 11 people on the field, you’ve got five skaters and a goalie and everybody’s important and as a result, it builds strong friendships and it’s a lot of fun to play. We just had fun with it and we got kids to come into the program.”

As ski culture was claiming its foothold in Aspen, it brought athletes. All around the same time, the town saw its first rugby Ruggerfest (in 1968) and creation of an adult men’s lacrosse league (in 1973). The community simply sought out sports, McBride opined, and he contributed to that the way he knew how.

McBride, who was inducted into the Aspen Hall of Fame in 2002 not only for his work in the sports world but the development of the Aspen Airport Business Center, said in his biography he wasn’t “expecting much from it.” He didn’t set expectations and didn’t foresee it growing into the multiple programs and hundreds of players that it did. The program started humbly, with thrown-together uniforms, shared gear and losses. But the program began to grow and improve.

“We weren’t thinking about it in terms of developing it or anything like that,” McBride said. “We started getting kids in the learn to skate (sessions) and then it grew and grew until we had a huge number. … We were amazed at how popular hockey became and exploded.”

Eventually McBride and Co. sold the Ice Garden to the city, but the desire for stick and puck in the hockey town continued to grow. In 2003, Lewis Ice Arena gave the town a second sheet of ice. The growth of the program spread upward, into Aspen High School’s program and the local beer league, where many who played in AJH and migrated back to Aspen attempt to reclaim a mirage of their youth. McBride’s own children, Pete and Johno, suited up for the alumni game, along other Aspen hockey figures.

Now, the program features hundreds of kids and teams across age groups in both genders, finding competitive success at their respective levels all throughout recent memory — hence the banners.

But the pandemic perhaps brought into focus some of the challenges the organization faces moving forward, many based around what the program has called its strength: the Aspen community.

Concerns have existed for around a decade, Pratt said, about the longevity of the Aspen High School program. Those manifested in reality when the high school opted to send its varsity players to Glenwood Springs and “rebuild” through a junior varsity program, which itself is in limbo due to short numbers.

In McBride’s day, players would come from up and down the valley to play for the Leafs. Currently, there’s two local competing programs, Glenwood Springs’ Grizzlies and Carbondale/Basalt’s Colorado Extreme. Aspen’s affordability issues, forcing families — and subsequently players — out of town, are a huge factor.

“The problem today is the changing character of the community where more and more people have moved downvalley,” McBride said. “When I started and was coaching this, back then it seemed like everybody lived in Aspen or near. Basalt was probably the furthest way that kids came to play hockey. Now that whole thing has sort of changed, sadly in my way of thinking.”

An issue the program has always faced is keeping talent locally. Young athletes who believe they can play at the next level often feel pressure to relocate to a spot where they perceive more opportunities to develop and be seen. A young goalie, Kaidan Mbereko, recently embodied this after starting his playing days as a child in AJH before moving to Michigan in part to prioritize his development. After being named the starter for the U.S. Juniors team, he joined Division I Colorado College and may develop into an NHL-caliber prospect. He isn’t the only example of Leafs leaving for greener pastures.

Still, Pratt believes he and the program can face this and other challenges head on and can be a place for players to develop skills to play at the next level.

“I think any program is,” Pratt said. “We got a great coaching staff and we’ve got some great parents that are involved and giving back. At the long term of it, it’s a goal for even myself because I want kids to have a chance to move on if that’s something they want.”

He highlights a growing number of players at lower levels — lifted, perhaps, by the most recent Avalanche Stanley Cup victory — as a means for optimism. He says the program has around 50 players in the under-6 age ranks, and 25 at 8U.

A standout in its own right in the shadow of the overwhelming ski culture, winter sports’ little brother has hit an important milestone. For a half a century, hockey has found its own corner of the local landscape: shifting as it may be.