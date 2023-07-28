Patrons of the Aspen Recreation Center Aquatics Center can swim assured they’re in good hands — the best in Colorado.
A plaque and a golden rescue tube soon to be hung up at the ARC should put pool-goers minds at ease. They were given to Aspen’s lifeguard staff in recognition of their victory at the annual Colorado Parks and Recreation Association Lifeguard Games competition at Water World in Denver on July 9.
“It just means our lifeguards do a really good job,” Candace Sipsey, aquatics coordinator and lifeguard trainer for the city of Aspen, said. “We’ve got a really safe community here. It’s really important and exciting for our small town.”
Led by Sipsey, the ARC sent six of its lifeguard staff to Denver to compete in 12 judged competitions, ranging from essential lifeguarding skills like performing CPR and a rescue scenario to lighter, fun-oriented events like submitting a video skit and showcasing their Instagram savvy throughout the event.
ARC scored the highest of 32 teams present, earning 88 points, 10 ahead of second-place Splash Pool Services from Fort Collins. Aspen earned perfect 10s in the events of skit, banners (which included crafting a team banner), backboard skills, CPR, Instagram and fastest female lifeguard. Mykenzie Roy, an Aspen High student, was recognized as the fastest female lifeguard overall in the state in a race across Water World’s wave pool and up adjacent stairs.
Aspen’s lifeguards also scored eight points in the crash bag test, seven in the “strip and boogie” relay race and nine in the rescue tube relay.
“(These skills) are extremely relevant every single day,” Sipsey said. “We have to be prepared for an emergency at any time, so we have to keep our skills well practiced.”
Teams were allowed to bring 10 representatives to compete, but Sipsey said some of the lifeguard staff had other commitments like training for Sectionals, a USA Swimming competition, or simply staying back in Aspen to keep the pool open.
Consequently, Aspen only brought six participants — three adults — Sipsey, Shelley Roy and Steele Featherstone — and three high-schoolers — Roy, Riggs Klika and Gage Anderson.
“We were probably one of the smallest teams there as well, so we were doing multiple events, all of us,” Sipsey said. “I think we just worked really well as a team, communicated really well. They gave us a list of the events ahead of time and we studied them and worked together as a team to decide who would be best at which events, who wanted to do which events. … Everybody got to do a couple of events each, so we just had a nice plan ready to go.”
Aspen has entered the competition before, topping out at second place in the virtually-held 2021 edition. According to Sipsey, Aspen lifeguards placed fourth last year, 10th in 2019 and sixth in 2018.
Though the competition was statewide, Aspen likely came from the farthest away among competing teams. Many were from the Front Range area with programs like Avon and Pueblo making a long trek as well. Bigger programs, like Water World, Broomfield and Aurora, rostered multiple teams simply due to their size.
Sipsey said she hopes the award helps the public realize how much training lifeguards actually do.
“Some people just don’t realize how much lifeguards train. All they see is us in the chair looking at the water, but there’s so much that we do behind the scenes,” Sipsey said. “There’s a couple different ways to get certified, so one way is a 40-hour course and we have prerequisites on the ability and a surprising number of people can't make it past even the prerequisite to take the course. So these young people that are working here, they’re balancing a high-level athlete certification, really, with their school and their friends, families and work.”
She added that Aspen’s training is what helped them stand out from the competition. The team holds an intensive four-hour training section once a month, running through rescue scenarios and CPR, giving and receiving feedback.
Currently, the newly acquired hardware is sitting in the office at the ARC, but Sipsey said they’ll be on public display soon.