Man pinned at golf club work site taken to hospital with leg injury
A man involved in a landscaping project on the Maroon Creek Club golf course was pinned beneath a piece of equipment on Tuesday but his co-workers freed him as emergency personnel arrived on the scene.
“Fortunately he was not severely hurt,” said Deputy Chief of Operations Jake Andersen of the Aspen Fire Department.
The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. when a piece of heavy equipment similar to a small dump truck rolled down the side of a hill, Andersen said. Its operator was taken by ambulance to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment of a leg injury.
The fire department responded to the call with 11 personnel and three vehicles containing emergency apparatus. Aspen Ambulance sent five personnel and two ambulances. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Aspen Police Department also responded to the scene.
Andersen pointed out that construction-related accidents typically pick up during the off-season because of increased activity. There have been a few minor accidents at work sites in recent weeks, but he said he could not speak to their frequency.
“We’re always ready for these kinds of calls,” he said. “We encourage everybody to use all the safety devices available to them.”
Anderson Ranch Arts Center names recipient of International Artist Award
Anderson Ranch Arts Center announced that it will honor Simone Leigh with the International Artist Award during its first-ever Recognition Week set for July 12-16.
“We are extremely excited to be back together in person this summer to celebrate art, artists and art-making,” said Peter Waanders, president and CEO of Anderson Ranch, in a news release. “We are embracing ‘the art of change.’ The past year allowed us to reconnect with what is important, rely on our foundational strengths and to think, act, learn and change.”
Leigh is an internationally recognized artist who knows the arts center well. She has spent considerable time in its studios and kiln yard making art, the release says, “so she knows firsthand the role Anderson Ranch serves within the art world.”
Recognition Week will consist of programs designed to bring together the community “with new formats, activations and collaborations with peer organizations,” the release states. It will be held at Anderson Ranch’s five-acre, open-air campus.
The arts center’s Annual Recognition Dinner will follow a week of on-campus events, including: a special conversation between Leigh and author Saidiya Hartman; a special appearance by The Guerrilla Girls; featured collaborations with Aspen Film, Aspen Words and Jazz Aspen Snowmass; opportunities to purchase artwork; and more.
The International Artist Award is given to globally recognized artists who demonstrate the highest level of artistic achievement and whose careers have fundamentally influenced contemporary art.
Leigh’s practice incorporates sculpture, video and installation; all are informed by her ongoing exploration of black female-identified subjectivity, the release adds. She works in a mode she describes as auto-ethnographic.
“Her objects often employ materials and forms traditionally associated with African art,” the release says.
For information on passes and tickets, call Ellie Hahn at 970-924-5063 or visit andersonranch.org/recognition-week.
Glenwood Springs to host meeting to share I-70 canyon operations plan
The city of Glenwood Springs is inviting residents and business operators to attend a virtual community meeting on May 4 at 5:30 p.m. on the topic of the I-70 Glenwood Canyon operations plan.
The meeting will review the Colorado Department of Transportation’s plan for Glenwood Canyon and I-70 in the event of potential flash floods or debris flows impacting the interstate as a result of last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire, according to a news release from the city.
The event also will cover safety information on recreating in areas that have burned and provide guidance for businesses on how to prepare for potential closures.
“We hope this informational meeting will help our residents, businesses, workforce and visitors to have a comprehensive understanding of what to expect for I-70 and the Glenwood Canyon this summer,” said the city’s public information officer, Bryana Starbuck. “Glenwood Springs remains open and excited for folks to visit and enjoy our beautiful city.”
Several of the city’s partners will participate on the panel, including the Colorado Department of Transportation, the White River National Forest Service and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, the release says. The meeting will be hosted virtually on Zoom and Glenwood Springs’ Facebook page: facebook.com/GlenwoodSpringsCO. Spanish interpretation will be available.
To register for the Zoom link, visit cogs.us/May4Meeting.