People around the world who are still living the glory days of X Games via social media have three Aspen locals to thank for much of the highlight reels.
Matt Walker, Sam Ferguson and Tae Westcott, all Aspen High School alumni in their 30s armed with iPhones, spent X Games 2021 following athletes during their practice runs, amassing a huge amount of content for the extreme sports event’s social media.
“I think they wanted as many hands on deck as possible to stack as much clips as possible,” Ferguson said. “We were basically out there doing 14-hour days between all the practices — these guys get so many laps — and trying to sift through all the madness and try to find those best clips.”
It was a fresh take on a 20-year-running Aspen event.
“The first day, you get some looks, like, who are these guys with iPhones on sticks that are following us around. There are three or four of us out there. Between all of us, it’s been great to just get that video-game-feeling footage for everyone to watch this year like they’re in the action.”
While it was the first time shooting X Games athletes, Ferguson wasn’t outside his comfort zone. In fact, with iPhones having such high-quality cameras — which he uses to record the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club kids he coaches — the gig was in some ways easier than in years past. Ferguson hopes it will inspire more filmmakers.
“Literally, you can get professional footage now with what’s in your pocket,” he said. “That should hopefully spark some more creativity in the younger generations and not have to worry about buying $2,000, $3,000 cameras.”
Neither Ferguson, Walker nor Westcott are strangers to X Games or the major players; Walker has competed in the games himself, and all three ski for Aspen-Snowmass, including alongside Alex Ferreira.
“Definitely know a few of the athletes, for sure. It’s always good to see them. Everybody has different schedules these days and obviously with the pandemic, you can’t see people as often as you want, so it’s always good to see old friends who are competing and meet some of the new ones, because there’s a new generation of skiing that comes in every time,” Westcott said. “It’s good to see everybody, even from afar.”
The men were able to see the athletes much more up close and personal than the general spectator, who this year had to rely on virtual coverage of the closed-to-public X Games. And while they have plenty of experience between the three of them filming athletes — Ferguson recalled early days of shooting skateboarders and how his follow-camera career has taken him to Norway, Sweden and Australia, to name a few — Walker said there’s a bit of a science to getting just the right footage.
“I always try to communicate with the rider. I know what features they’re going to be hitting so I can frame the shot, but on the jump, I usually try to tell them which side I’ll be on — back left or back right. Which way are you spinning? Don’t go all the way to the edge; leave me a couple of feet on the side,” he said. “They’re more than accommodating.”
Then of course there’s the timing factor, which gets tricky once physics comes into play.
“Usually, in bad weather, you’ll have a single strip of snow that they’ve cleared in the middle of the jump that all the riders are hitting, but the film guys are not going off the middle of the jump in the nice fast track. I was following somebody the other day — maybe a short, 100-pound girl. I’m 170 pounds,” he said. “She clears it in the middle, and I case on the right.”
Plus, the 170-pound man is going to naturally carry more speed than the 100-pound woman.
“When I’m following women, I need to take more turns. Weight and wax on the skis [are all variables],” he said.
Still, the name of the game is fun. When documenting X Games, it’s all about working and playing hard, all at once.
“In the long run, it’s just skiing. We’d be doing it anyway,” Westcott said, adding that he’d been “surviving off a lot of caffeine and sugar.”
“Lots and lots of snacks,” he laughed.