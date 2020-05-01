Two Aspen locals are bringing the Front Porch Portrait Project to the valley as a way of lightheartedly documenting a strange time while also raising money to aid immigrant families during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grassroots initiative — whereby photographers document families and individuals from a safe social distance and often ask folks to donate to a particular charity or cause in return — has popped up all over the country in the wake of government-mandated stay-at-home measures.
“It’s really just a way to safely connect with the community and spread a little bit of cheer,” said Aspen’s Kimbo Brown-Schirato, who is spearheading the project alongside local photographer Ross Daniels.
While on afternoon “mom duty” last week, Brown-Schirato started riding her orange e-bike with her daughter, Taylor, in tote, to various neighborhoods to photograph individuals and families. As of Thursday, Brown-Schirato had captured about 20 portraits outside homes in Missouri Heights, Blue Lake, Willits, Burlingame and the North 40. She’s looked to social media to spread the word and friends to help assemble neighbors during her visits.
“This just seemed to be something unique and worth capturing and worth remembering,” Daniels said. “Hopefully, we can look back and not have to deal with something like this again. This is so crazy, it’s brought down our entire way of life.”
Like Brown-Schirato, Daniels also has made the most of the outings, bringing his mask-clad family along for the rides.
While the project is intended to be fun and easygoing — come as you are, hair-brushed optional, pajamas permitted — the philanthropic component is serious.
Brown-Schirato chose the Carbondale-based nonprofit MANAUS, which aids and supports local immigrant families, as the project beneficiary.
“This valley is largely populated by immigrant families who have no access to state or federal government support,” Brown-Schirato wrote in a letter to community members on Monday. “Many of these families already live on the brink of poverty and have been heavily affected by the halt of most nonessential economic activity.”
As reported in Thursday’s Aspen Daily News, MANAUS is helping aid immigrant families in the valley via its savings and loan app called LaMedichi. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the nonprofit repurposed the app to ensure rapid deployment of emergency financial aid to its most vulnerable users, MANAUS Executive Director Sydney Schalit said Thursday.
“Within about 72 hours of launching the emergency fund and relief on April 9, we dispersed $115,000 to 115 [immigrant] families,” Schalit said via phone. For each family, the app has delivered $950 in immediate cash assistance and a $50 deposit into their personal LaMedichi savings account.
Among the reasons MANAUS arrived at $1,000 per family, Schalit said, was to reflect an amount that is comparable to that of the federal stimulus checks, which immigrant families are not eligible to receive.
Schalit, who assumed her role with MANAUS on April 7, said the organization is humbled to be the recipient of the Front Porch Photo Project’s efforts.
“I think what’s amazing about being selected as the beneficiary of this is that what Kimbo and Ross are doing is truly trying to capture the day-to-day lives and the dignity of people in quarantine in crisis. And that actually completely embodies what we’re trying to do through the LaMedichi app,” Schalit said. “We are trying to just give people the assistance they need and dignify their existence with support.”
Those who are interested in arranging a portrait may email RFVporchproject@gmail.com.