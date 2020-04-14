A contingent of philanthropic Aspenites on Monday donated more than a quarter-million dollars to five family-focused nonprofits from Basalt to Glenwood Springs.
]The aid marked the first stage of the 2020 Rescue Fund, a grassroots initiative that Aspen locals Bob Hurst, Melony Lewis and Jerry Greenwald spearheaded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the two weeks since the inception of the fund, which was established with the Aspen Community Foundation, altogether more than 22 local residents have pledged $3.5 million.
“I think all of the people who are contributing have the same feeling or belief, and that is the line that you hear on television [that] is really true: ‘We’re all in those together,’” Greenwald said Monday. “This is our community. And those of us who have time and money want to help.”
Greenwald added that “no matter how many different efforts help, it still won’t be enough.
“We’re going to do our best to fill in gaps and cover people who are in real need. Every dollar received is going to someone who needs it.”
While the three are collaborating with the community foundation to assess area nonprofits’ needs and determine how to best allocate funds, on Monday $270,000 was distributed between Mountain Family Health Centers in Basalt; Catholic Charities USA (a national nonprofit with an office in Glenwood); Valley Settlement Project in Carbondale; Family Resource Centers of the Roaring Fork Schools; and the Garfield County School Based Family Resource Center.
“The intent was to get money moving as quickly as possible,” Lewis said Monday of the group’s quick turnaround. “But because we’re also a steward [of other donors’ dollars], we want to make sure that we’re being as responsible and as successful as we can to get it to the right people and the right organizations at the right time and [in] the right amounts.”
The 2020 Rescue Fund is set to aid schools and nonprofits within the same region as the Aspen Community Foundation, which supports organizations from Aspen to Parachute. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the foundation is facilitating financial resources, convening nonprofit, school and government stakeholders to assess needs, and disbursing funds to organizations specifically helping people in hardship.
Lewis said the group is conducting its second row of interviews this week, and looked to the Salvation Army, which has a location in Glenwood Springs, as an example of the organizations with whom they are currently in conversation.
The Rescue Fund team is also working closely with local government agencies, which are also in the process of granting stimulus money, in an effort to not duplicate efforts and “reach as many people as possible,” Lewis said.
Greenwald said that he, Lewis and Hurst are reconvening Wednesday to vet seven organizations that they have identified as the next potential beneficiaries.
“And we won’t stop there,” he said.
As Hurst pointed out on Monday, “two months from now could be even worse.”
Amid what could be the infancy of an economic crisis, right now there are dollars to go around and resources for people to utilize, he said.But that could start to evaporate, Hurst said, as “nobody really knows” how long the situation will last. Consequently, the relief fund aims to be flexible and look ahead at the long-term.
“I think we’re solving a problem, which is who do I give to, and how do I know that my money is going to make a difference?” Hurst said.
Looking to help?
To contribute any amount to this effort, send a check to the 2020 Rescue Fund at Aspen Community Foundation (455 Gold Rivers Court, Suite 515, Basalt, CO 81621), or visitaspencommunityfoundation.org.