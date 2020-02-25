A 50-year-old man is facing a felony charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misdemeanor child abuse for allegedly distributing marijuana to minors in his Aspen home last summer.
Nathan Hanson allegedly regularly provided marijuana to a number of minors, and further allegations suggest that those minors would then sell what they received from Hanson to their peers, according to a heavily redacted Aspen police arrest affidavit.
In addition to a series of interviews with witnesses dating back to September 2019 through January of this year, the investigation also includes SnapChat messages obtained through a December search warrant.
“How much … I got 25 … Fine I’ll [buy] the weed but u gotta give me a pod,” reads one message from July 9 last year.
“Bro can Nate buy me weed I’ll give y’all 20,” reads another from Aug. 8.
While some of the minors interviewed maintained to officers that they didn’t believe Hanson was intentionally doing anything wrong, according to the affidavit, one reportedly recounted to officers in an October interview a time she had recorded someone smoking marijuana in his home.
“... Nathan told her to stop recording and said, ‘No no no. Do not record anything that has me in it because I can get in big trouble,’” the affidavit states.
The mother of one of the teenagers to whom Hanson allegedly provided marijuana and e-cigarettes told police that “she has reported to the school system every time she had witnessed suspicious activity related to illegal drugs and her children,” according to the affidavit. “[The mother] said that she felt the school has never believed her.”
Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin signed the arrest affidavit on Wednesday, setting bond at $5,000 cash or surety. Hanson, who on Monday was not listed as a Pitkin County Jail inmate, is scheduled to appear in court March 3.