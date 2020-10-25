A 26-year-old Aspen man, Ahmed Ali Hadi, was the victim in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday on Lower River Road, about .6 miles from the intersection with Highway 82, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said.
“Hadi was riding his motorcycle at a high speed in the upvalley direction when he lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway, striking a wooden fence,” according to the coroner’s office’s Sunday release.
The victim was believed to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash as one was found near the crash scene.
The investigating agency was the Colorado State Highway Patrol. According to the release by deputy coroner Kevin Hadfield, alcohol was not believed to be a factor in this accident, though toxicology results are pending.
A call describing an unwitnessed crash came into Pitkin County’s emergency dispatch at 10:33 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The manner was accidental and the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries to the neck and head, according to the report.