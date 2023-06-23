A man facing felony sexual assault and strangulation charges this week appeared briefly before a judge who scheduled the defendant’s arraignment hearing for July 17.
That’s when a judge will explain to Christopher Poon, 32, his rights and the charges against him. It is also when Poon would be able to enter a plea. Court documents identify his residential address as being in Pitkin County.
Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies arrested Poon on Feb. 28; he currently is free on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, which he posted March 1, according to court records.
Charging documents show Poon faces a class 3 felony count of sexual assault that was committed by means of force or threat and against the alleged victim’s will. The sexual assault charge is being filed under the Colorado law that says an “actor who knowingly inflicts sexual intrusion or sexual penetration on a victim commits sexual assault.”
Poon also faces a class 4 felony count of second-degree assault that authorities say he committed by strangling the woman. The woman is a resident of the Roaring Fork Valley and is in her early to mid-20s.
His public defender hinted at the possibility of discussing a plea agreement.
“In this case we need to contact Mr. Poon to see if negotiations can be successful or we’re headed in a different direction,” said public defender Elise Meyer during Tuesday’s virtual briefing held before Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin.
Poon did not respond to text and voice messages left on his cellphone Thursday.
Meyer, who was in trial on an unrelated matter Thursday, won’t remain in her public defender’s position for much longer. This week it was announced that Meyer received a bench appointment in the 9th Judicial District that takes effect July 1, following the retirement of Judge James Boyd.
Meyer was picked ahead of judgeship finalist and Aspen-based Chief Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham, who is prosecuting Poon. Nottingham said this is the first sexual-assault case that has been filed this year in Pitkin County District Court; he declined to comment about the Poon case when reached Thursday.
According to a statement of facts written by Bruce Benjamin, a juvenile and sex crimes investigator for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the matter was brought to the office’s attention Feb. 2 by a nurse with the Mountain West SANE Alliance.
The nurse also spoke to Benjamin on that date and provided him with a SANE kit, which showed the alleged victim had 17 bruises “inclusive of grab marks on both of the patient’s upper arms,” according to Benjamin’s statement. SANE stands for “sexual assault nurse examination.”
Benjamin, who interviewed the alleged victim on Feb. 3 and Poon on Feb. 4, concluded in his statement, “Based on my experience over 39 years as a deputy sheriff and over 31 years as a sheriff’s investigator, the bruising that I observed in the still photographs and on the body of (the woman) appeared consistent with trauma and battery occurring on the night of January 31, 2022.”
The SANE kit Benjamin received Feb. 2 was marked “anonymous,” but the woman came forward to authorities on Feb. 3, the date Benjamin interviewed her.
“I’m here to help others in the future,” Benjamin’s statement quoted the woman as saying. “I can’t help what happened to me. It happened the night of the 31st, 3 or 4 days ago.”
She proceeded to tell Benjamin about the events leading up to Poon’s alleged attack on the night of Jan. 31. She called him an “acquaintance” who previously had asked her to hang out with him, but she didn’t take him up on the offer until Jan. 31 when she visited him at an Aspen restaurant where he worked as a bartender. There, she had a couple of drinks and dinner but declined his invitation to extend the night at another bar. The two settled on going to his residence to watch a movie and relax.
While at Poon’s home, he began to force himself upon her and said he wanted to hurt her, said Benjamin’s statement, which was based on the woman’s interview remarks.
The woman wanted to leave then, she told Benjamin. She texted a friend for help, but her friend did not answer. She tried to distract him by suggesting they watch TV, but Poon would not relent. She tried to placate Poon by letting him massage her, but that is when he sexually assaulted her, she told Benjamin.
The woman’s struggles continued as she attempted to leave Poon’s residence before convincing him that she was tired. “I said, ‘I’m really tired, let’s hang out another time. I said that so I could get out of here alive,” she told Benjamin.
Before she left, Poon slammed her against the wall again and choked her, she said.
“I left, went home and went to sleep. I went to work the next morning and tried to act like nothing happened,” she told Benjamin.
Around noon “I broke down” and called Response, the local organization that helps victims of sexual and domestic abuse, the woman told Benjamin. She called her mom also.
The woman told Benjamin she had around 20 bruises on her body from the incident.
Benjamin visited Poon’s residence on Feb. 4. Poon “appeared perplexed” that Benjamin was asking him about the night of Jan. 31, “as he felt nothing occurred out of the ordinary.” Poon said he had not had sexual contact with the woman but admitted to choking her. He said it was in response to her request.
Poon is originally from Virginia, and he told the woman he had been living in Colorado for the last three years, according to Benjamin’s statement.
Poon’s only remarks at this week’s court briefing came after Judge Seldin asked him about his thoughts on appearing virtually at the July arraignment hearing.
“That sounds good to me, sir,” he replied.